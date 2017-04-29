Phenomena Corporation Creates LinkedIn Letter to Increase Platform Engagement

 
WASHINGTON - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Phenomena Corporation has published LinkedIn Letter on CEO Carla R Jenkins' LinkedIn platform. This is our new newsletter specific for the LinkedIn audience. Jenkins has nearly 690 followers and have written over 140 LinkedIn Pulse articles. This community has commented on many of her articles; that's why it is important to create a newsletter specific to this community. We at Phenomena Corporation are all about creating community and increasing engagement. Moreover, LinkedIn is one of the company's top platform. We want to showcase our love and respect for the professionals following our CEO. You read the inaugural newsletter and follow CEO Carla R Jenkins' LinkedIn profile here: www.linkedin.com/carlarjenkins

Carla R. Jenkins, CEO of Phenomena Corporation
Carla R Jenkins, the CEO of Phenomena Corporation, a Washington, DC- based project management consultancy. Phenomena Corporation aims to help solopreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses better assess risks by streamlining their time, cost and resources.

In addition, Jenkins is a stellar expert specializing in business, branding, project management and positive change management. Carla R Jenkins is a business visionary and trailblazer who coaches and leads organizations and individuals in meeting their business, economics, branding and project management needs. Furthermore, in 10 years' work experience, Ms. Jenkins has received 4 promotions in 10 years, managed over 10 million data records, increased workflow efficiency by 25% through error reduction and saved over $2 million in lender fees by streamlining loan processes and operations. She is also the chief blogger for PositivityChange, a positive change management blog, and PM.Expert, a project management blog. She is a two-time Amazon bestselling author of Expand Your Personal Brand and HER Chronicles 2.
Source:Phenomena Corporation
