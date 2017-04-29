 
Alexander and Doyle to Present at Second Saturday Divorce Workshop May 13th, 2017

Cary, NC divorce attorneys of Ann-Margaret Alexander and Andrea Nyren Doyle to present at the May 2017 Second Saturday divorce workshop in Raleigh.
 
 
CARY, N.C. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Alexander and Doyle, P.A., a law firm in Cary, NC specializing in the practice areas of wills and estates, divorce, and family law is pleased to announce that attorneys Ann Margaret Alexander and Andrea Nyren Doyle will be presenting at Second Saturday divorce workshop on May 13th, 2017.

The workshop will be held from 8:30am to 12:00 noon, with registration at 8:0am. The cost of the workshop is $40. Cash or checks will be accepted at the door. The location of the event is as follows:

3600 Glenwood Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 539-5468

The three-part workshop is designed to equip those going through or considering a divorce with the tools and resources needed to navigate this difficult time.

The first session, presented by a professional family counselor, is dedicated to coping emotionally with divorce. Divorce brings on a storm of emotions in both children and adults. The seminar will cover topics such as dealing with a hostile spouse, creating healthy communication, building a nurturing single-parent home, resolving family conflicts, and helping families cope with the stress of divorce.

The second session, presented by Ann-Margaret Alexander and Andrea Nyren Doyle, is dedicated to the legal challenges surrounding the divorce process. The seminar will help attendees understand things like what to expect at a child custody hearing, negotiating a fair divorce settlement, preparing for court proceedings, and how to best protect yourself and your family.

"Second Saturday is a great opportunity for anyone considering a divorce or separation to learn about the emotional, financial, and legal aspects of the process in a safe and confidential environment," says Ann-Margaret Alexander, a founding attorney of Alexander and Doyle.

The third session, presented by a professional financial advisor, is dedicated to finances after divorce. Separation and divorce create new challenges to managing your finances. The seminar will cover topics including but not limited to managing marital debt after divorce, budgeting best practices, understanding tax liability, options for separating jointly owned assets, and developing a financial plan.

To learn more about Second Saturday Divorce Workshop, please visit http://www.secondsaturdaywakecounty.com/.

About Alexander and Doyle, P.A.

Founding attorneys Ann-Margaret Alexander and Andrea Doyle have each been practicing family law in Wake County for over 20 years. Their mission is to protect families with personalized legal service and genuine care. To learn more about Alexander and Doyle's legal services in the practice areas of adoption, divorce, separation, alimony and spousal support, child custody and visitation, wills, trusts, and estate planning, please visit http://www.caryfamilylawyers.com.

Ann-Margaret Alexander
***@alexanderdoylelaw.com
Source:Alexander and Doyle, P.A.
Email:***@alexanderdoylelaw.com
