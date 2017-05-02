News By Tag
COMPRION Moves to a New Building in Paderborn
COMPRION has moved to a new building in Paderborn. With an effective area of 4,900 square meters, the four-level construction now offers enough space for about 130 employees located in Paderborn.
COMPRION reached its spatial capacity limits at its previous location at Technologiepark 25. "Our workforce was spread over three different buildings. This, in combination with a lack of offices and meeting rooms, affected the internal communication and cooperation"
The new building was constructed with a special focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. It was developed under the passive house standard and uses, for example, solar technology and cogeneration units for power generation. By using a lot of glass for the construction, the building also reflects COMPRION's transparent corporate culture. Offices for two ensure a pleasant working atmosphere. Team members are located in close proximity and have their own kitchen area – ideal conditions for short meetings and an active exchange of information.
The new address is:
COMPRION GmbH
Lise-Meitner-
33104 Paderborn
http://www.comprion.com
Contact
Kathleen Knievel
***@comprion.com
End
