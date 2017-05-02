COMPRION Moves to a New Building in Paderborn

New_ HQ_ Front_ 750x420_ 2017- 05- 02

End

-- All employees reunited under one roofCOMPRION has moved to a new building in Paderborn. With an effective area of 4,900 square meters, the four-level construction now offers enough space for about 130 employees located in Paderborn.COMPRION reached its spatial capacity limits at its previous location at Technologiepark 25. "Our workforce was spread over three different buildings. This, in combination with a lack of offices and meeting rooms, affected the internal communication and cooperation", explains Dr. Torsten Maeser, Managing Director of COMPRION. As the company could not find a suitable building for rent, the obvious solution was to build its own headquarters. Co-owner Michael Wehmeier completes: "We are very happy that we are now reunited under one roof."The new building was constructed with a special focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. It was developed under the passive house standard and uses, for example, solar technology and cogeneration units for power generation. By using a lot of glass for the construction, the building also reflects COMPRION's transparent corporate culture. Offices for two ensure a pleasant working atmosphere. Team members are located in close proximity and have their own kitchen area – ideal conditions for short meetings and an active exchange of information.The new address is:COMPRION GmbHLise-Meitner-Straße 333104 Paderborn