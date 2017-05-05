 
Carolina Piedmont Capital Closes Equipment Lease Deal with Dental Clinics

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Carolina Piedmont Capital, a leading provider of corporate finance and equipment lease services, announced today that it has closed a 130K equipment lease deal with a group of dental clinics. The dental clinics have requested confidentiality.  The dental clinics were in need of some dental machinery to expand their capabilities.  Through a variety of financial platforms and lease structures, the company convinced the dental clinics to settle on Carolina Piedmont Capital.   Carolina Piedmont Capital provided the equipment on a 4 year lease, with a one dollar buyout, and very favorable terms for the client.   "It was a great pleasure to work with the client and help them expand their services and capabilities.  We are particularly proud they chose to work with our company, when their options of financing resources are very large" stated Stuart Anderson, President at Carolina Piedmont Capital.  "The only way we were able to win a deal of this magnitude over that of our competitors is solely customer service" he said.

Founded in 2008 by Stuart Anderson, Carolina Piedmont Capital, Inc. is recognized as a leading finance and equipment lease company within the highly specialized healthcare industry.

For more information about Carolina Piedmont Capital, or its complete line of finance and equipment lease services, contact Stuart Anderson, President, at 888-216-3761 or visit them online at www.carolinapiedmontcapital.com.

Carolina Piedmont Capital
Stuart Anderson
9199043553
***@carolinapiedmontcapital.com
Source:Carolina Piedmont Capital
Email:***@carolinapiedmontcapital.com Email Verified
