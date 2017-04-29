Texila American University conducts Seminar for School Teachers in Lusaka, Zambia

Contact

--Texila American University Lusaka, Zambia conducts Seminar for school teachers at its Zambia Campus. The event will be held on 6May 2017.This seminar is on the topic "Current Trends in ICT enabled Teaching Methodologies". The seminar covers topics like Introduction on ICT Tools, Presentation on 21Century pedagogies and strategies, Demonstration on Learning Management system and there will be Open Forum – ICT enabled teaching in Zambian Schools.Date: 6May 2017Venue: PO Box No.: 320110 Kwacha Square, KPTF Building,Stand No.:37605, Lake Road, Lusaka, Zambia.Timing: 10:00 am to 12:00 pmContact Number: +260964426480http://www.tau.edu.zm/Contact Email: sathish.kumar@tau.edu.zmTAU – Zambia has been endorsed by Higher Education Authority - Ministry of Higher Education, Zambia, the grounds is consistently creating and advancing. Their nearness in Lusaka, adds to the city's well-disposed and lively air.TAU is a consortium of Universities and grounds deliberately spread crosswise over nations and landmasses.Established in 2010, Texila American University Group (TAU) has advanced into a standout amongst the most prestigious and world-class global instruction suppliers. With a various understudy base, TAU stands focused on magnificence in the training of future experts over the world. Texila Group – has 4000+ understudies from 70+ Countries for its differed program verticals.