The "Cybersecurity Marketing Scam" contributes to Cyber-attacks warns Simon Smith, eVestigator

"Self-proclaimed instant 'Cyber Experts' are the new 'Cyber-scammers'. They bypass 20 years of multiple expert fields", Cybersecurity expert Simon Smith warns the world.



Buzz words: "Emerging innovations", "Artificial Intelligence", "Internet of Things", "Neural Networks", "Cognitive Computing", "Cognitive Security", "Augmented Cyber Reality", "The Cloud", "Cyber Neurons" are NOT new, innovative, and emerging relevant, realistic or related technologies.