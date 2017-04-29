 
California Process Service - Statewide Process Server

Statewide Service At Local Prices! Call (626)230-3137 to assign your case now!
 
 
ARCADIA, Calif. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- California Process Service is a process service firm headquartered in Arcadia, California, that provides a variety of services throughout the state of California. California Process Service has a dedicated mission of complete and thorough process service and skip tracing with above standard integrity, expertise, and professionalism. The firm specializes in difficult, or "Hard To Serve" cases. California Process Service maintains competitive rates that are discounted in comparison to their competitors.

In 1Q 2017 the company separated from Chris Loomis Consultations and established itself in the marketplace and on the internet through social media such as Facebook, Twitter ( @caprosvc ), LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Google +. With diligent promotion a strong presence was established and all efforts have paid off.

The firm is registered and licensed to conduct business in the state of California, and is a 24 hour, 7 day a week operation utilizing state of the art technology thus increasing their overall efficiency and client satisfaction.

For further details and insight the firm's website can be seen at:

http://www.californiasop.com

Contact
Chris Loomis
626-230-3137
***@californiasop.com
