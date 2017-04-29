 
Gulf Royal-Backed Samena to Raise $700 Million for Asia

 
 
SINGAPORE - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- RAK Logistics' private equity firm, Samena Capital, was recently featured in an article by Bloomberg titled, "Gulf Royal-Backed Samena to Raise $700 Million for Asia."

Samena Capital is an investment group, who focuses on investments across multiple asset classes in the Subcontinent, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, collectively known as the SAMENA region. The vision of RAK Logistics Holdings Pte. Ltd. is to be the leading ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) headquartered integrated logistics company. RAK develops operations in all ASEAN countries generating a strong presence across the globe. RAK's ASEAN foundation was one of the leading factors in creating the partnership.

The article highlights Samena's current and future endeavors to invest in the growth of the Indian subcontinent and Asia.  The company plans to close its third private equity fund in the next 12 to 18 months and is targeting investments in India, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and China. This focus comes after oil prices in the Middle East slumped by more than half since 2014.

According to Shirish Saraf, Samena's Founder and Vice Chairman, "We focus on countries with young populations, stable political structures and who will benefit from lower oil prices and lower interest rates," he said. "The Middle East still has some challenges ahead due to lower oil prices."

Samena Capital is only one of many investment groups that are turning their attention to Southeast Asia. As an ASEAN company, RAK Logistics is excited to see further investments into the region from Samena Capital. The investments from Samena and other companies will drive the economies within the ASEAN region and create more opportunities for new business and the local communities.

Read the full article here (http://www.raklogistics.com/index.php/rak-media/news/rak-...).

