Leilani Wolfgramm set to release new single "Sinner" on May 5th
R&B and Reggae combine to form Leilani's sultry signature style
Both "Sinner" and "Heaven" are deep, soulful dives into the artist's psyche, punctuated by pulsating Dancehall and Reggae beats. Capped off by Leilani's dynamic vocals, the tracks, while not family friendly listening due to the explicit lyrics, belie a raw truth and Leilani's desire to connect with her listeners.
Leilani reveals "I write music to celebrate being alive. The good, the bad, the happy, the sad - all the lessons I've learned. My main musical influences are Bob Marley who showed me that a song can change the world, Bob Dylan, that a song can change your mind and Lauren Hill, that a song can change your heart and that a woman can be better than the boys. Music is life itself."
Leilani is set to announce the release of an EP later this month. "Sinner" and "Heaven" will be available on Apple Music and Spotify May 5th. Leilani is represented by Raleigh Music Group, a music publishing and recorded music company headquartered in New York.
About Leilani
Leilani Wolfgramm is a singer/songwriter/
About Raleigh Music Group
Raleigh Music Group is a music publishing and recorded music company headquartered in NYC. The company represents the iconic catalogs of Elvis Presley, George Gershwin, Harry Warren, Bo Diddley, and America. Led by industry veterans Peter Raleigh and Steven Storch, Raleigh's roster also comprises contemporary artists and songwriters including Shawn James, Leilani Wolfgramm, Shook Twins, Hollis Brown, and Damien Escobar as well as legendary film and tv composers Randy Edelman and Rick Marotta. For more information contact: info@raleighmusicgroup.com. website: www.raleighmusicgroup.com
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
