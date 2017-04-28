News By Tag
DealerKnows Consulting Unveils Innovative, Client-Focused Website
Auto consulting firm displays host of digital tools intended to educate and inspire dealerships nationwide
DealerKnows is an industry leader in bringing helpful and innovative tools meant to increase sales and productivity. Some of their products include TaskTeacher, which keeps an eye on leads; PriceMatrix, which reports on pricing; and Dealer Forensics, which highlights CRM data. These tools—in addition to Webb and Playford's extensive blog and video library—needed a new online home, so they turned to Launch Digital Marketing, a Naperville, IL-based agency with a flair for auto marketing.
With a whole new website to redesign, Webb admitted to being "apprehensive because I have high expectations"
"To say that Launch delivered on all accounts is an understatement,"
The final design resulted in a user experience that is clean, fun, and educational, highlighting the needs of clients first.
"In Caitlin DiMare-Oliver and Deb Mitchell, Launch has a tag-team pair of uber-organized account managers that ably acquiesced to every request we had. With Dave Panizales, Dawn Hughes, and Alex Rumsey by their side, our website was in amazingly good (and talented) hands," Webb said.
To learn more about DealerKnows and their partnership with Launch Digital Marketing, visit www.dealerknows.com and www.launchdigitalmarketing.com.
