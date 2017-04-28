 
DealerKnows Consulting Unveils Innovative, Client-Focused Website

Auto consulting firm displays host of digital tools intended to educate and inspire dealerships nationwide
 
 
DealerKnows New Homepage
DealerKnows New Homepage
 
CHICAGO - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Working as consultants within the auto industry, with a focus on offering the best tools to enhance the customer experience, the team at DealerKnows Consulting has always worked to push the envelope. Founders Joe Webb and Bill Playford work tirelessly to educate auto dealers on how to improve their businesses, yet found their own website had grown stale. Never ones to settle for the status quo, the duo pushed forward on creating a digital presence to reflect their style and vast knowledge base.

DealerKnows is an industry leader in bringing helpful and innovative tools meant to increase sales and productivity. Some of their products include TaskTeacher, which keeps an eye on leads; PriceMatrix, which reports on pricing; and Dealer Forensics, which highlights CRM data. These tools—in addition to Webb and Playford's extensive blog and video library—needed a new online home, so they turned to Launch Digital Marketing, a Naperville, IL-based agency with a flair for auto marketing.

With a whole new website to redesign, Webb admitted to being "apprehensive because I have high expectations" but his fears were put to ease by the Launch team. Harnessing the exuberant energy and experience of the DealerKnows team, Launch designed a website meant to highlight all the ways this consulting firm stands ahead of the pack.

"To say that Launch delivered on all accounts is an understatement," Webb continued. "From the first design calls to the continued responsiveness of their team to our daunting requests, they were partners through and through … I'm so overwhelmingly pleased with the end result, I cannot praise their efforts and skill-level enough."

The final design resulted in a user experience that is clean, fun, and educational, highlighting the needs of clients first.

"In Caitlin DiMare-Oliver and Deb Mitchell, Launch has a tag-team pair of uber-organized account managers that ably acquiesced to every request we had. With Dave Panizales, Dawn Hughes, and Alex Rumsey by their side, our website was in amazingly good (and talented) hands," Webb said.

To learn more about DealerKnows and their partnership with Launch Digital Marketing, visit www.dealerknows.com and www.launchdigitalmarketing.com.
Source:DealerKnows
Email:***@launchdigitalmarketing.com
Source:DealerKnows
