Puloon USA Announces Certification of Sirius I and Sirius II ATMs with Columbus Data Services
Puloon USA is now certified with leading ATM transaction processor Columbus Data Services. ATM operators that use CDS are now able to utilize Puloon's attractive, durable and compact machines to provide reliable ATM transactions for a variety of placements – including high volume locations.
ATM operators who process machines with CDS will now be able to utilize the compact, durable and attractive machines offered by Puloon to service a wide variety of locations.
"We are excited to receive full certification from CDS for the Sirius I and Sirius II ATMs," said Manny Lopez, president of Puloon USA ATMs. "As one of the nation's largest ATM processors, CDS certification provides greater access for many ATM operators looking for compact, durable machines to utilize the sturdy, high-tech machines Puloon brings to the market."
CDS provides ATM services to over 80,000 terminals nationwide. Their connectivity to leading PIN debit networks including Cirrus, NYCE, Plus, Pulse, Star, Exchange, AFFN, CU24 and EBT will allow Puloon terminals operating on the network to provide a wide level of surcharge and surcharge-free access to consumers.
Puloon's Sirius I and Sirius II ATMs are designed to handle even high transaction volumes – with tested durability and reliable, high-volume cassette configurations. The Sirius I model boasts a compact casing perfect for tight spaces that need a lot of cash. The Sirius II model sports high-level functionality with options for a barcode reader as well as high resolution and touch screens.
For more information on Puloon USA ATMs, how to purchase machines or to become a distributor, visit puloonusa.com or contact the team at sales@puloonusa.com.
ABOUT PULOON USA — Puloon is a global ATM manufacturer with low cost ATM solutions that can streamline and optimize your business, giving you the best return on investment. Known for manufacturing high quality, reliable cash dispensers, Puloon ATMs are a leading supplier of ATMs to the Korean market. Visit us online at puloonusa.com, email the team at sales@puloonusa.com or call 1.800.819.6044 to learn more.
Alicia Blanda, Blanda Marketing
***@blandamarketing.com
