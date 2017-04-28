COMPEX Mobile Compressor System has been shipped to Nizhnevartovsk District

COMPEX 55 gas booster station has been shipped to JSC "NK "Rosneft" in Nizhnevartovsk for low-pressure APG treatment.

-- Mobile Compressor System COMPEX 55 has been shipped to Nizhnevartovsk oil and gas production company (JSC "NK "Rosneft") in order to fulfill the project of low-pressure APG treatment. The equipment will be operating on a leasehold basis. It is designed to compress APG up to 0.7 MPa for its further transportation to Tyumen APG compressor station.COMPEX 55 gas booster station is designed in heat and noise protective container, which has compressor and power connections modules. All the electrical equipment in the compressor module is explosion-proof. To compress APG gas reciprocating power plant is used with capacity of 417 nm3/h and drive power of 55 kW. The equipment has been mandatory tested before shipment.COMPEX 55 gas booster station has already been put into pilot operation at Van-Eganskoye oil and gas field, confirming its efficiency and reliability when working with APG in the conditions of this oil field, so the customer decides to continue using COMPEX equipment at its facilities.