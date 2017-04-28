News By Tag
CC Pace's Chris McGhee named to ICAgile Best Practices Committee
Chris McGhee of CC Pace was appointed to the Best Practices Committee of ICAgile.
ICAgile is a certification and accrediting organization within the Agile community, driven through participation from its members. Virtual delivery, or online education, represents a tremendous opportunity for the Agile community to enhance their skills and gain valuable insight from other professionals. "Being part of this team is an honor and I am excited to share my experience in online learning", says McGhee. "Virtual learning can't replicate the in-person experience, but it can replicate the outcomes, in a cost-effective and time-saving fashion, if done correctly". CC Pace has been in partnership with ICAgile since 2015.
CC Pace is a leading provider of Agile software development, Agile training and IT consulting services. Founded in 1980, CC Pace has performed a wide range of training and coaching services for thousands of professionals and has over 35 years of consulting experience. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, CC Pace is a privately held company, serving both commercial and government clients.
www.ccpace.com, www.icagile.com
