CC Pace's Chris McGhee named to ICAgile Best Practices Committee

Chris McGhee of CC Pace was appointed to the Best Practices Committee of ICAgile.

-- CC Pace Systems, Inc. (CC Pace), a leading Agile IT services provider, announced today that Training Manager, Chris McGhee, has been asked to participate in a committee for ICAgile, developing guidelines and best practices for training partners moving their curriculum to virtual delivery.ICAgile is a certification and accrediting organization within the Agile community, driven through participation from its members. Virtual delivery, or online education, represents a tremendous opportunity for the Agile community to enhance their skills and gain valuable insight from other professionals. "Being part of this team is an honor and I am excited to share my experience in online learning", says McGhee. "Virtual learning can't replicate the in-person experience, but it can replicate the outcomes, in a cost-effective and time-saving fashion, if done correctly". CC Pace has been in partnership with ICAgile since 2015.CC Pace is a leading provider of Agile software development, Agile training and IT consulting services. Founded in 1980, CC Pace has performed a wide range of training and coaching services for thousands of professionals and has over 35 years of consulting experience. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, CC Pace is a privately held company, serving both commercial and government clients.Related Links: www.ccpace.com , www.icagile.com