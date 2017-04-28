 
LogRhythm Named a Leader in Security Analytics Platforms by Independent Research Firm

LogRhythm receives highest possible score in 16 of report's evaluation criteria, including User Behavior Analytics (UBA) and Integrated Network Analytics and Visibility (NAV)
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- LogRhythm (https://logrhythm.com/), The Security Intelligence Company, announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q1 2017 report. The study evaluated 11 vendors based on 36 criteria, including current offering, strategy and market presence.

LogRhythm's Threat Lifecycle Management (TLM) Platform delivers a collection of aligned security operations capabilities that deliver deep and broad visibility across the distributed information technology (IT) environment and enable organizations around the globe to rapidly detect, neutralize and recover from security incidents.

The LogRhythm TLM Platform combines leading-edge big data technology and machine learning to deliver next-gen security information and event management (SIEM), log management, endpoint monitoring, Network Behavior Analytics (NBA), User Entity and Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and Security Automation and orchestration (SAO) capabilities in a single end-to-end platform. LogRhythm's approach to TLM connects people and processes across the security operations organization with the ultimate goal of reducing the mean-time-to-detect and the mean-time-to-respond to cyberthreats while keeping staffing levels flat.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Security Analytics Platforms among 11 evaluated vendors," said Chris Petersen, chief technology officer, senior vice president of R&D and co-founder at LogRhythm. "In my view, receiving the highest possible score in 16 of the 36 evaluation criteria, including User Behavior Analytics (UBA) and Integrated Network Analytics and Visibility (NAV), highlights the strength of our TLM Platform, and we believe it validates our commitment to bringing the best security solutions to market to help SecOps teams and Security Operations Centers (SOCs) around the world reduce their mean-time-to-detect and mean-time-to-respond to cyberthreats. We anticipate that our commitment to innovation and customer success will continue to sustain us a leader in powering next generation SOCs."

The full Forrester Wave report for Security Analytics Platforms is available for download at https://logrhythm.com/forrester-wave-report-security-anal....
