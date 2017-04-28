UpsideLMS Adds Off-the-shelf Courses to its Solutions Portfolio

UpsideLMS has partnered with leading providers of catalogue content, Cegos and Yoda Learning, to bring off-the-shelf courses to India.

-- UpsideLMS has been renowned the world over as the Best Value, SaaS Learning Management System. In its recent move to target the Indian market, this leading learning platform has added off-the-shelf (OTS) courses to its solutions portfolio. Sourced from leading providers of catalogue content, Cegos and Yoda Learning, the OTS library offers a wide range of ready-to-use courses that are fast to deploy, easy on the pocket and effective in addressing an organisation's learning needs.Cegos is a world leader in training and development, while Yoda Learning is a leader in developing "Project-based"learning solutions. Cegos' courses are targeted to professionals wanting to improve/learn Management, Leadership, HR, Finance, Marketing, Sales, Negotiations, Project Management, Customer Relationship Management, Purchasing, Personal Development and Professional Efficiency. On the other hand, Yoda Learning's courses on Technology include MS Office, Web Development, Mobile App Development, Data Analytics and Design, and are "Project-based", which enable the learners explore real-world situations thus, making the learning process engaging and practical.Speaking about adding off-the-shelf to UpsideLMS' kitty, Amit Gautam, Director and Co-founder of Upside Learning, said, "The Indian L&D market is now coming of age, and organisations are actively starting to seek online learning/ training solutions to supplement if not replace their traditional L&D methods. While UpsideLMS has been serving many Indian customers, including but not limited to L&T, ISS, Aircel, for many years now, there was a room to offer a complete suite of learning/training solutions - the content along with our already established Learning Management System. We identified this as an opportunity for us to serve our customers better and tied up with two leading providers of off-the-shelf courses."The Cegos group is a worldwide leader in training and development operating in 50 countries. Its e-learning library offers a choice of 1,600 distance training options (e-learning modules, webcasts, videoconferences, e-training programmes and more), which address a wide variety of professional and personal development requirements.Yoda Learning is an online training company serving corporates, SMEs and professionals worldwide. Its team of 12+ industry professionals with a collective work experience of 80+ yrs. spanning across multiple industries focuses on developing "Project-based"learning solutions for MS Office suites, Mobile applications, Digital Marketing, Database Technologies, and Networking.