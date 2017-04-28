News By Tag
UpsideLMS Adds Off-the-shelf Courses to its Solutions Portfolio
UpsideLMS has partnered with leading providers of catalogue content, Cegos and Yoda Learning, to bring off-the-shelf courses to India.
Cegos is a world leader in training and development, while Yoda Learning is a leader in developing "Project-based"
Speaking about adding off-the-shelf to UpsideLMS' kitty, Amit Gautam, Director and Co-founder of Upside Learning, said, "The Indian L&D market is now coming of age, and organisations are actively starting to seek online learning/ training solutions to supplement if not replace their traditional L&D methods. While UpsideLMS has been serving many Indian customers, including but not limited to L&T, ISS, Aircel, for many years now, there was a room to offer a complete suite of learning/training solutions - the content along with our already established Learning Management System. We identified this as an opportunity for us to serve our customers better and tied up with two leading providers of off-the-shelf courses."
About Cegos eLearning
The Cegos group is a worldwide leader in training and development operating in 50 countries. Its e-learning library offers a choice of 1,600 distance training options (e-learning modules, webcasts, videoconferences, e-training programmes and more), which address a wide variety of professional and personal development requirements.
http://www.elearning-
About Yoda Learning
Yoda Learning is an online training company serving corporates, SMEs and professionals worldwide. Its team of 12+ industry professionals with a collective work experience of 80+ yrs. spanning across multiple industries focuses on developing "Project-based"
http://yodalearning.com
