News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on DOJ's New Guidance on Evaluating Corporate Compliance Programs
Event Synopsis:
Anyone in the field of corporate compliance and white collar defense knows that the stakes are high in regulatory criminal investigations and prosecutions. The legal thresholds for prosecuting companies are low, and the prosecutor's enforcement discretion is extremely broad. Accordingly, any time the government shares information about what factors matter to them and influence their charging decisions, it is important to pay attention. Apart from reviewing the content and themes of DOJ's recent guidance, this 90-minute presentation will also outline how this guidance fits in with the evolution of such standards (from various agencies); how it relates to the important topic of corporate culture; and how companies and their legal and compliance teams can use it to take practical steps to help reduce risks and add value to their organizations.
Key topics include:
· DOJ's New Guidance on Evaluating Corporate Compliance Programs – An Overview
· Historical Trends and Evolving Standards
· The New Corporate Compliance Guidance and Its 11 Questions/Issues
· Implications for Business Organizations
· How the New Guidance Relates to Corporate Culture
· Identifying Risks and Pitfalls
· How and When to Use this New Guidance
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Benjamin Britz
Counsel
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
John Lewis, Jr.
Partner
Lawrence & Bundy LLC
Peter C. Anderson
Principal
Beveridge & Diamond PC
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse