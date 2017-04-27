News By Tag
SuperGIS Manuals Are Now Available Online!
Besides the tutorials on Supergeo TV, Supergeo has released the manuals of its core products on its official website for users to learn GIS skills anytime.
Most GIS software products on the market are equipped with different features, including creating, displaying, editing, analyzing spatial data, etc. Sometimes, it is difficult to figure out where to start, especially for the versatile software installed on PC like Desktop GIS and Server GIS. Hence, to make users understanding how to manipulate GIS software for decision making, Supergeo's product team has launched a new series of online video tutorials, aiming to help users learn the tips and tricks of GIS software more efficiently. Furthermore, Supergeo has also released online manuals for its core products, which includes SuperSurv, SuperPad, SuperGIS Desktop, and SuperGIS Server. This move enables users to search for the steps of different manipulations as well as the meaning of parameters effortlessly.
In the past, users should open the manual from the downloaded trials, which is very inconvenient if you only want to check specific features. Now, since manuals are all available online, you can easily search for related contents by the browser instead of installing the software. Additionally, by subscribing to the YouTube channel Supergeo TV, you can learn how to solve tricky GIS problems almost immediately and save a lot of time and energy.
Take a look at our online manuals:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
Watch Supergeo TV for more GIS tips and tricks:
https://www.youtube.com/
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions.
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
