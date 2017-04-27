 
News By Tag
* Manuals
* Supergeo
* Resources
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827


SuperGIS Manuals Are Now Available Online!

Besides the tutorials on Supergeo TV, Supergeo has released the manuals of its core products on its official website for users to learn GIS skills anytime.
 
 
2
2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Manuals
Supergeo
Resources

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- No matter you are a GIS beginner or an old hand; we always have some moments that are uncertain about how to use a particular function, like how to create Thiessen Polygons to draw a soil distribution map. Now, with the convenience brought by modern internet technologies, most people are getting used finding the answers online by themselves directly. Therefore, in response to this trend, Supergeo has made continuous efforts to provide online product resources in recent years.

Most GIS software products on the market are equipped with different features, including creating, displaying, editing, analyzing spatial data, etc. Sometimes, it is difficult to figure out where to start, especially for the versatile software installed on PC like Desktop GIS and Server GIS. Hence, to make users understanding how to manipulate GIS software for decision making, Supergeo's product team has launched a new series of online video tutorials, aiming to help users learn the tips and tricks of GIS software more efficiently. Furthermore, Supergeo has also released online manuals for its core products, which includes SuperSurv, SuperPad, SuperGIS Desktop, and SuperGIS Server. This move enables users to search for the steps of different manipulations as well as the meaning of parameters effortlessly.

In the past, users should open the manual from the downloaded trials, which is very inconvenient if you only want to check specific features. Now, since manuals are all available online, you can easily search for related contents by the browser instead of installing the software. Additionally, by subscribing to the YouTube channel Supergeo TV, you can learn how to solve tricky GIS problems almost immediately and save a lot of time and energy.

Take a look at our online manuals:
http://www.supergeotek.com/support_help.aspx

Watch Supergeo TV for more GIS tips and tricks:
https://www.youtube.com/user/supergeotv

About Supergeo

Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.

Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.

Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc. /
Eugene Tseng
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Source:
Email:***@supergeo.com.tw Email Verified
Tags:Manuals, Supergeo, Resources
Industry:Technology
Location:Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Supergeo Technologies Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share