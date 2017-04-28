News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Acquires Versatile Mobile Systems, Inc
The purchasing of the West Coast mobile solutions provider enhances the leading systems integrator's service offerings and customer support
Founded in 1992, VMS makes data mobile by providing a wide range of mobile equipment such as ruggedized handheld computers, printers, scanners, warehouse Wi-Fi infrastructure and more. Additionally, VMS offers complete high-quality life cycle management services.
Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, "This strategic acquisition is an exciting opportunity for Barcoding, our employees, the employees of Versatile Mobile Systems, our customers and our partners. VMS has been in business for more than 25 years and has extensive technical staff providing both professional services as well as software development resources that will benefit our existing and new customers."
Moving forward, Barcoding's customers will benefit from the following:
· Addition of nearly 30 experienced industry experts – including software engineers, , professional service staff and sales executives, which makes Barcoding one of the largest outside sales oriented organizations in the industry.
· Expansion of support hours – Our West Coast location provides a "follow the sun" support model whereby Barcoding's hours will start at 8:00 EST and close at 5:00 PST creating a 13-hour coverage period for current and future clients.
Andrew Lynch, director, Versatile Mobile Systems, said, "We're excited to expand our company footprint and technical expertise through Barcoding. Barcoding is just as passionate as we are about barcoding and innovative mobile solutions and this opportunity will allow us to provide our offerings to more customers and partners globally."
The additional resources and geographic diversity allows Barcoding to continue to be committed to being large enough to manage enterprise accounts, but boutique enough to personalize the client experience. To learn more about Barcoding's expanded service offerings due to the VMS acquisition, please visit: http://www.barcoding.com/
About Versatile Mobile Systems (VMS)
Versatile Mobile Systems is a technology company offering innovative mobile solutions. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Lynwood, Washington, VMS makes data mobile by providing and repairing a wide range of mobile equipment such as ruggedized handheld computers, printers, scanners, warehouse Wi-Fi infrastructure and more. VMS believes in turning data into knowledge. For more information, visitwww.versatilemobile.com.
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables, and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network.
For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
Media Contact
Barcoding, Inc.
18884127226
info@barcoding.com
