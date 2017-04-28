News By Tag
Career Step to Exhibit at the AAPC 2017 HealthCon in Las Vegas May 7 through 10
Career Step will be exhibiting at the 2017 HealthCon event hosted by AAPC May 7 through 10 in Las Vegas in booth 301 to provide information on its training for medical coder career development.
"Medical coding is a very big part of who we are as a company, which makes the AAPC national conference one of our most important events of the year," said Ryan Ewer, Career Step's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited for the opportunity it provides to connect with professionals and companies from all across the health information management space to discuss ways we can work together to meet the challenges currently facing the industry."
Career Step will focus on providing solutions for challenges faced by coding professionals. The company offers a number of medical coding professional development tools and resources, including assessment and refresher training for large acute care organizations as well as tailored training developed specifically for smaller clinics and physician practices. Career Step also offers educational resources for organizations interested in developing long-term education plans to better support their future medical coding staffing needs.
"Though we work closely with medical coders, employers, and other HIM professionals throughout the year, the AAPC conference provides us an excellent opportunity to touch base with the industry as a whole," said Jerolyn Robertson, Career Step Vice President of Academics. "We are able to ensure our instructors have access to the latest continuing education and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and solutions within the industry so we can better serve and support our students, clients and partners."
Career Step is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing quality career education, and it focuses its programs in high-growth healthcare fields that offer opportunities nationwide. For more information on Career Step's programs, visit CareerStep.com (http://careerstep.com/?
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
