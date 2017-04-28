 
Industry News





World's first interactive Necklace!

Hello everyone, 'Keid' company's team is presenting to you newfashion necklace, we have replaced ornament with little screen and have given you the opportunity to replace your pendant with any that you want from mobile application.
 
 
aaaaaaaaa
aaaaaaaaa
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Keid' company's team is presenting to you newfashion necklace, we have replaced ornament with little screen and have given you the opportunity to replace your pendant with any that you want from mobile application. So, in this case your ornament becomes an image that can be anything in the world depending on your predilection. Your pendant can be anything… It can be a Pet, skateboard, guitar, a view. In fact anything you want, if we continue counting what you can put on it, we will have many kilometers list of words, so we will not)Upload any images and animations from your smartphone  to Keid Nechklace:

Grant Sargsyan is the CEO and Founder of the 'Keid' Company, he is a lawyer but have never worked as a lawyer, has many hobbies and predilections, likes sports: karate, box and etc. For several years have been working as a computer specialist in technics shops, from childhood was dreaming about inventing and producing things that don't exist in the world. During a walk when in his mind arised the idea of creating the 'Keid' pendant, he realized that this is what he has to start from. He has left all his jobs and from that moment founded 'Keid' Company and has started creating this pendant.

Find out it here  https://www.igg.me/at/keid/

Grant Sarsgyan CEO of KEID
***@keidtech.com
