World's first interactive Necklace!
Hello everyone, 'Keid' company's team is presenting to you newfashion necklace, we have replaced ornament with little screen and have given you the opportunity to replace your pendant with any that you want from mobile application.
Grant Sargsyan is the CEO and Founder of the 'Keid' Company, he is a lawyer but have never worked as a lawyer, has many hobbies and predilections, likes sports: karate, box and etc. For several years have been working as a computer specialist in technics shops, from childhood was dreaming about inventing and producing things that don't exist in the world. During a walk when in his mind arised the idea of creating the 'Keid' pendant, he realized that this is what he has to start from. He has left all his jobs and from that moment founded 'Keid' Company and has started creating this pendant.
