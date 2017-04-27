News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Andrew Hurcombe Joins Aeronet Worldwide
Andrew Hurcombe announced as General Manager for Chicago Station
Andrew has over 20 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry. He has worked for several large logistics firms, and has previously served in the capacity of General Manager in Chicago. In his former position, he set and maintained a high standard of operational execution and client satisfaction. He also maintained one of the most profitable stations in the entire company.
Andrew's extensive background in all modes of transportation, and his record of excellence in leadership, will ensure that he fits right in with Aeronet's corporate culture—while his people-oriented, client-focused approach will ensure that he succeeds in his new position.
You can find out more about Aeronet Worldwide by going to our website, at : http://www.aeronet.com/
Media Contact
Zach Vasquez
9494743000 ext.336
***@aeronet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse