Andrew Hurcombe Joins Aeronet Worldwide

Andrew Hurcombe announced as General Manager for Chicago Station
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeronet Worldwide has announced that Andrew Hurcombe has joined as a General Manager for the Chicago (ORD) station, where he will focus on the day-to-day execution of all Client transactions and standard operating procedures.

Andrew has over 20 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry. He has worked for several large logistics firms, and has previously served in the capacity of General Manager in Chicago. In his former position, he set and maintained a high standard of operational execution and client satisfaction. He also maintained one of the most profitable stations in the entire company.

Andrew's extensive background in all modes of transportation, and his record of excellence in leadership, will ensure that he fits right in with Aeronet's corporate culture—while his people-oriented, client-focused approach will ensure that he succeeds in his new position.

You can find out more about Aeronet Worldwide by going to our website, at : http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

