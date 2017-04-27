Country(s)
MBK Senior Living's Colorado Communities Host Event to "Solve the Mind Body Puzzle"
As part of the company's commitment to providing seniors with programs and services that encourage health, wellness and longevity, this workshop will include discussion about the various dimensions of wellness, a wellness self-assessment and valuable take home information to help seniors connect to their best self. In addition to the presentation, guests will enjoy tours of the MBK community and healthy snacks.
According to Crystal Roberts, MBK Senior Living's director of resident enrichment, the mind body connection has significant impact on seniors' health and well-being. In fact, numerous studies have shown that activities that stimulate and embrace the whole-person are known to have such positive effects as improved sleep, lower stress, improved relationships, and are even known to aid the treatment of heart disease, cancer and other serious illness.
"The ways in which the mind-body connection can benefit seniors is outstanding,"
To reserve your space at this informative presentation and to find the MBK community nearest you, visit http://www.mbkseniorliving.com/
MBK Senior Living owns or manages 22 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities throughout the western United States. MBK Senior Living, LLC, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is actively involved in the acquisition, development and third-party management of high quality senior living communities throughout the western United States. MBK's overriding mission is to exceed the quality, service and care expectations of the seniors they serve. For more information about MBK Senior Living, call (949) 242-1410 or visit www.mbkseniorliving.com.
