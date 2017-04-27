Tops Catering Voted "Best of Gwinnett" for Second Year in a Row For the second year in a row, the readers and editors of Gwinnett Magazine have selected Tops Catering & Events as Best of Gwinnett in the Best Catering & Event Planners category. Official Logo LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second year in a row, the readers and editors of Gwinnett Magazine have selected Tops Catering & Events as Best of Gwinnett in the Catering & Events Planners category. Each year the magazine opens the competition to selecting the Best in Gwinnett from over 30,000 Gwinnett County businesses. It is no small feat to be selected among the many nominations.



As a Catering and Event Management company, Tops Catering & Events is committed to providing a "top-notch" customer experience for each and every event. From an intimate soiree to a voluminous affair, we want every customer to taste and see the passion and expertise that goes into producing any size event.



"This type of business calls for extremely dedicated people to pull together a myriad of details, design, vendor coordination, equipment and menu planning …and do it in such a way that it is seamless to the client so they can relax and be a guest at their own party. Such tasks are where Tops Catering and Events excels," says Owner/President of Event Sales & Marketing, Kimberly Baytops.



Over the past few years, Tops Catering & Events has been adapting our menus and services to meet the growing demands of the event industry throughout Metro-Atlanta. We are thrilled and honored to have received this award for Two years in a row. This award demonstrates our commitment to creating and maintaining a positive customer experience.



About Gwinnett Magazine:



For more than a decade, Gwinnett Magazine has been the definitive source of business and lifestyle news from Gwinnett County. The magazine is published nine times per year, with six regular issues and three special issues – the annual Best of Gwinnett and People to Know issues plus the Wiki Guide to Gwinnett. It boasts a readership of nearly 100,000 local residents. For more information, visit Gwinnett Magazine at



About Tops Catering & Events:



Tops Catering & Events is a full service catering and event management company offer planning solutions for Corporate Events, Social Affairs, Weddings and any other special occasion. For more information, visit Tops Catering & Events



