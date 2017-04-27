News By Tag
Hands-On Demos With Blackmagic Design At The Editors' Lounge
New tools for editing, color correction and professional audio post-production
Blackmagic Design's Product Specialists Shawn Carlson will give a hands-on demo of the new Resolve 14. Just announced at NAB 2017, Resolve 14 is the biggest release in the history of the product and is available in public beta now. Resolve 14's new features include up to 10 times performance improvement, a whole new audio post-production suite with Fairlight audio built into the DaVinci Resolve and multi user collaboration tools that let multiple people edit, color and mix audio from multiple systems, all in the same project at the same time. Customers get professional editing, color correction and the new Fairlight audio tools. During the evening's demo, Carlson will walk through the new features and will show the new collaboration features. Blackmagic's Product Specialist Rony Soussan will also demo the latest version of Fusion Software and discuss how to use the software with Resolve 14.
The new Resolve Micro and Mini Panels will also be on display for Editors' Lounge attendees to get a hands-on demo with.
The Editors' Lounge offers the opportunity to learn from post-production industry peers and networking with new and old friends. The Lounge opens at 6:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 7:00 p.m. RSVP is required to attend. The price of admission is to bring your favorite beverage. Editors' Lounge will provide the food.
To register for the event please visit:
http://www.editorslounge.com/
About the Editors' Lounge: The Editors' Lounge is a hands-on seminar for industry professionals. Each month, scores of professionals in the production and post-production industries exchange ideas, discuss trends and learn about new technologies;
