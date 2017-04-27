Hands-On Demos With Blackmagic Design At The Editors' Lounge

New tools for editing, color correction and professional audio post-production

The Editors' Lounge. A hip forum for post-production professionals

Contact

AlphaDogs Post Production

***@alphadogs.tv AlphaDogs Post Production

End

-- The Editors' Lounge returns on Friday, May 19with an evening dedicated to the revolutionary new tools for editing, color correction and professional audio post-production from Blackmagic Design. The event is hosted by AlphaDogs Post Production and will be held at their facility located at 1612 W. Olive Ave. Burbank, CA 91506. RSVP is required to attend. http://www.editorslounge.com/nextevent.htmlBlackmagic Design's Product Specialists Shawn Carlson will give a hands-on demo of the new Resolve 14. Just announced at NAB 2017, Resolve 14 is the biggest release in the history of the product and is available in public beta now. Resolve 14's new features include up to 10 times performance improvement, a whole new audio post-production suite with Fairlight audio built into the DaVinci Resolve and multi user collaboration tools that let multiple people edit, color and mix audio from multiple systems, all in the same project at the same time. Customers get professional editing, color correction and the new Fairlight audio tools. During the evening's demo, Carlson will walk through the new features and will show the new collaboration features. Blackmagic's Product Specialist Rony Soussan will also demo the latest version of Fusion Software and discuss how to use the software with Resolve 14.The new Resolve Micro and Mini Panels will also be on display for Editors' Lounge attendees to get a hands-on demo with.The Editors' Lounge offers the opportunity to learn from post-production industry peers and networking with new and old friends. The Lounge opens at 6:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 7:00 p.m. RSVP is required to attend. The price of admission is to bring your favorite beverage. Editors' Lounge will provide the food.To register for the event please visit: