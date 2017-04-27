 
Financial Literacy Education Program Returns to Durango

 
 
The Mayor of AmeriTowne deposits her paycheck.
The Mayor of AmeriTowne deposits her paycheck.
 
DURANGO, Colo. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Young Americans Center for Financial Education, which provides financial education for young people, is pleased to announce that the newest extension of our flagship program, Young AmeriTowne On the Road, will return to Durango this month to teach more than 330 5th grade students about personal finance and the free enterprise system in a hands-on, real-life experience. On the Road will be housed at Fort Lewis College.

Young AmeriTowne On the Road is a portable, interactive environment that replicates the current, award-winning program in Denver. Catering to classes of 25-55 students, the setup is ideal for connecting with smaller schools and those in rural settings that have found it challenging to reach Young Americans' Denver locations. Stephanie Snitselaar, a teacher from Needham Elementary who attended with her students last year, said, "AmeriTowne On the Road ignited an enthusiasm for real-life skills that my students hadn't been exposed to within their regular classroom setting.  Students were excited to challenge themselves, and scarcely realized they were learning."

The Durango session of On the Road is completely sold out. Community support, including presenting sponsor CoBank and local sponsors Alpine Bank and the Durango Education Foundation, helps keep program fees low for students and teachers, who receive a robust 6-8 week curriculum, training, a student workbook, a debit card, a check-book, and an interactive "day in Towne" experience.

"We are thrilled to return to the Durango community," says Rich Martinez, President and CEO of Young Americans. "Helping youth learn about free enterprise, civics, personal finance, and workforce readiness in a fun, hands-on way will help prepare them for future financial success."

About Young Americans Center

   Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people, up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs. The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, Money Matters classes, summer camps, and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people, Young Americans Bank, which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 750,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank. For more information on the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, visit https://www.yacenter.org.

Contact
Janet Redwine
Communications Director
***@yacenter.org
