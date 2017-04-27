News By Tag
Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market worth 4.5 Billion USD by 2024
The Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, hernia type and by geography.
The Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market is poised to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024, from USD 3.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.
By Product Type:
Ø Synthetic Mesh
· Flat
· 3D
Ø Absorbable
Ø Non-Absorbable Mesh
Ø Biologic Mesh
By Hernia Type:
· Inguinal Hernia
· Incisional Hernia
· Umbilical Hernia
· Femoral Hernia
Based on geography the global hernia mesh repair devices market covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Players of the Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market:
· Ethicon Inc.
· Medtronic
· C.R. Bard Inc.
· Atrium
· W.L. Gore & Associates
· Acelity and B Braun Melsungen AG among other players.
