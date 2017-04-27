 
Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market worth 4.5 Billion USD by 2024

The Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, hernia type and by geography.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market, By Product Type (Synthetic Mesh (Flat, 3D) (Absorbable, Non-Absorbable Mesh), Biologic Mesh), By Hernia Type (Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Femoral Hernia), By Geography ((North America By Country), (Europe By Country), (APAC By Country), (MEA By Country), (South America By Country)) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market is poised to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024, from USD 3.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

By Product Type:

Ø  Synthetic Mesh

·         Flat

·         3D

Ø  Absorbable

Ø  Non-Absorbable Mesh

Ø  Biologic Mesh

By Hernia Type:

·         Inguinal Hernia

·         Incisional Hernia

·         Umbilical Hernia

·         Femoral Hernia

Based on geography the global hernia mesh repair devices market covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hernia...

Key Players of the Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market:

·         Ethicon Inc.

·         Medtronic

·         C.R. Bard Inc.

·         Atrium

·         W.L. Gore & Associates

·         Acelity and B Braun Melsungen AG among other players.

Related Reports:

Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-surgic...

Click to Share