Kounopt Provides New Updated Information on How to Protect and Preserve Your Eye Health

--Kounopt, a famous eye glasses provider brings to you some important, useful, updated information for your eye health. As the aging is increasing there is an inevitable changes in vision, a local eye specialist said, yet there are steps you can take to protect your eye health and possibly slow deterioration.Seeing that the main causes of visual deficiency and low vision are essentially age-related sicknesses like Macular Degeneration, Cataract, Diabetic Retinopathy and Glaucoma. Unlike cataracts, glaucoma is far less normal. Around 2 percent of individuals more than 55 years of age will grow genuine glaucoma. The most common vision problem in older adults is Presbyopia that affects the eye's ability to focus on near-by objects. So, protecting your eyesight is an essential part of your health care.• Ensure your eye glasses are useful for continuous looking at PC or laptop screen.• Always wear eye glasses with polycarbonate lenses so that will shield your precious eyes.• If your eye strain won't go away, consult with your specialist about PC glasses.• If the problem is dry eye also known as tear film insufficiency, then blink your eyes more.• Attempt to maintain a strategic distance from glare from windows and lights. Utilize an against glare screen if necessary.• While sitting and continuously staring at the screen then blink your eyes about four times a minute.• Take proper diet and mostly prefer green leafy vegetables, carrots, eggs, nuts, fruits and foods that contain vitamins C and E.Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses (https://www.kounopt.com/brands/) such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.