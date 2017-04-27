'Quit': Should you continue working at your current job?

Contact

-- Founder and ‎Chief Executive Officer of Techno-Vizion Associates, Vijay Bhutani has released his first book,, which is published by Notion Press.This book is a must-read for those struggling to make the right choice in their career. There are moments when you want to quit your job, but don't do it for fear of not finding the right job or having to adjust with a lesser pay. Sometimes, you are unsure if you really want to quit. Are you not being paid well, not appreciated enough or not being promoted? You could feel left out of your team if you are not being involved in decisions. Every employee needs a mentor at work and needs to be challenged to ensure their growth within the company. If you are facing these issues at work, it might be time to quit and look for a better opportunity.is not just for employees who want to quit – it is also for employers who are stuck with an orthodox management style. Whether your employees belong to Gen-Y or Gen-Z or are from the millennial generation, they are demanding the best for themselves and are willing to shift jobs to find what is most appropriate for them. Millennial employees are taking over the industry and changing the manner in which it operates. This book highlights the important traits of this new generation to help employers understand employee behavior and how to engage them efficiently. This book will help you re-plan your career path and chalk out the best path for oneself.Bhutani is an accomplished technocrat with over 39 years of extensive industry experience directing operations and management functions in public sector undertakings, multinational corporations, and the private industry. Having extensively traveled around the world, he has had the opportunity to work closely with industrial employees and interact with them on a one-on-one basis. Currently, his venture Techno-Vizion Associates provides expertise, consultancy, training and certification to industries.Notion Press is glad to have published this book, which will help employees decide the right career path, and employers understand the functioning of an industry. We are elated to provide a platform for authors to publish their work and achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so buy your copy and start reading!