Moreland development objection process a total sham&reflects council disdain for ratepayers

Contact

Joe Perri & Associates

***@joeperri.com.au Joe Perri & Associates

End

-- If a major bank operated under the same principles and processes currently being used by Moreland Council's development objection process they would have been forced to close their doors; officers and representatives fronting ASIC and Consumer Affairs; and their PI insurers signing compensation cheques in the millions saidMr Joe Perri."When a new development is planned for a suburban street, the nearby residents (not all) receive a stock standard letter as part of Moreland Council's sham process that gives the ratepayer the illusion their protest can halt a construction. A process that wouldn't pass the most basic and accepted principles of consumer care that even the most reviled corporates adhere to in a modern society", said Mr Perri."A stock standard letter that doesn't take into account academic, professional, health, language, comprehension and multi-cultural considerations. A letter that doesn't explain or reference the potential and prospects to on street parking, council services such as waste collection, safety, street scape – but most importantly, why and how to properly articulate and support their concerns with documented objections".At Moreland Council's recent Urban Planning Committee meeting, time and again developers would reference the low number of official objections in seeking approval for their project. "Had the residents of the affected streets from Brunswick to Fawkner been made aware of this, I'm certain it would have been a very different scenario on the evening", said Mr Perri.At the moment, Moreland ratepayers and residents are suffering in silent anger, worry and frustration in the belief that their council has abandoned them and they have no voice to express their concerns with the rampant development occurring in their streets.Time and again, residents' pleas to their elected representatives in Council and government to respond positively with genuine empathy to their concerns and calls for action fall on deaf ears.Instead, council prefers a "our hands are tied" response to defend its approval of wave after wave of development requests – whilst ratepayers languish and suffer in a vacuum of non-information and a process that does not support and reflect their needs and ability to be heard.Of course, ratepayers are justified in questioning a system in which the judge also happens to be the Council – the largest long term financial beneficiary of the objection's denial.Mr Perri concluded, "But as appalling as the current objection process is, what is far worse and unforgiveable is Moreland's failure to provide a vision of hope for the future for the residents of Fawkner"."For the windfall of rates into Council coffers, Fawkner will not receive one extra tree, not one additional inch of parkland, not one more shop to accommodate the increased population"."And as far as a small kindness in rates relief in the next Council budget is concerned – FORGET IT !"Mr. Joe PerriMobile: +61 412 112 545Email: joe.perri1@gmail.com