Organizational Adaptability - How to Kick Your Competitors Where It Hurts

MetaExpert Webinar Series Presents: Identify the Vital Few Opportunities for Adaptability Collaboration Free webinar by Industry Leader, Ron Crabtree

Contact

Kim Crabtree

***@metaops.com Kim Crabtree

End

-- MetaOps, Inc. announces webinar forExecutives will Identify at this webinar the Vital Few Opportunities in their organizations and partnerships for Adaptability and Collaboration.Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 12 Noon EDT, 11 a.m. CDT| 10 a.m. MT, 9 am PDT-- Join Our Webinar to Find Out How to Be an Adaptive Organization Success Story: It's Free!Mr. Ron Crabtree says "Adaptability is no longer an option in business, it is required to stay alive and in the game. Executives can increase their organizations adaptability behaviors when they understand a few basic components."The webinar delivered by Ron Crabtree will cover the following key discoveries.·What being a competitively adaptive organization means.·Why it's hard to become adaptive and how to get past the barriers.·The three biggest reasons are that you must be adaptive.·What your adaptability components are and how to manage them.·What your vital adaptive opportunities really are.·Three key skills will achieve team engagement, collaboration and alignment for becoming adaptive.For organizations to be successful in 2017 and beyond, they have to be more adaptive than ever. Period. If your organization isn't flexible, accommodating, elastic, versatile, resilient, robust, customizable and lively, it won't be strongly competitive and can't be wildly profitable.Ron Crabtree, CPIM, CIRM, CSCP, MLSSBB is a co-author or author of five books on operational excellence, including Driving Operational Excellence, an Amazon Best Seller. Crabtree is also published in multiple business publications including authoring APICS Magazine's Lean Culture department for 13 years running. He has personally mentored thousands in getting great results in business, generating untold millions in benefits while improving everyone's work life at the same time.Participants will receive a free subscription to the monthly MetaOps MagEzine ( http://metaopsmagazine.com/ ) where experts from various industries and backgrounds share insightful, up-to-date, and informative articles on topics that will help business innovators achieve their goals and a free 30-Minute Consultation from Mr. Crabtree.Participants can register Here: