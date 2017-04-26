 
May Special $99.99 First Communion Photography, Classic Studio And Photo Lab - Shoot in Studio

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc 1200 Lexington Ave New York ,NY 10028 212 466 0707 kwphotolab@gmail.com
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Classic Studio And Photo Lab hs captured memories since 1986 in NYC 1200 Lexington Ave NY,NY 10128 212 466 0707.From Weddings,Bar/bat mitzvah's,Sweet sixteen's ,Christenings' and First communions  Capture your child's  First Communion in a unique and treasured way by using a professional photographer at a very important moment in their life. Our Top photographer  will attend the service and shoot candid reportage style shots of you precious little one  or making their first Holy Communion .Family portraits are done in the studio or on location.

Since ,we are also an in house photo lab and framing dept.and  we can have your photos done in our studion an Epson Printer 44 " printer or a Fuji Printer  for  smaller prints.Ready made frames are available

Create First Communion keepsakes with our selection of personalized gifts for boys and girls. Choose from  a variety of keepsake gifts, like personalized crosses, rosaries, keepsake boxes and more. Our personalized First Communion keepsakes are sure to be treasured for many years to come.

Communions are a  great  opportunity for friends and family to gather at a unique time in your child's life. So don't miss this occasion by hiring a professional photographer to capture those moments for ever.

http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

Classic Studio nd Photo Lab  Inc

1200 Lexington Ave

NY, NY 10028

212 466 0707

kwphotolab@gamil.com

212 466 0707
kwphotolab@gmail.com
