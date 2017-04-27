 
Freeman Recovery Center is Expanding!

Dickson-based drug treatment center expands its addiction treatment services for women. New Sober Living home offers new available beds in Dickson, TN.
 
 
DICKSON, Tenn. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Freeman Recovery Center, an addiction treatment company with facilities in Dickson, Burns, and Erin, TN, is expanding its suite of services to include Sober Living for women. The new Sober Living home for women, located in the heart of downtown Dickson, TN, provides a safe, supportive environment for women in recovery to get the tools and resources they need to regain control of their lives and enjoy lasting recovery.

"Through Freeman's newly expanded services, women struggling with addiction can now receive the tools they need to take control over their lives and regain independence from drugs and alcohol," said Shawn Baker, Freeman Recovery Center's President and CEO. "Freeman Recovery's comprehensive, continuum-based approach to care means that women in need of recovery support can get everything they need in one place, and we continue to support them long after they have successfully achieved sobriety."

Freeman's Sober Living home is ideal for women who have completed a residential treatment program, but require additional support on their path to recovery before regaining full independence. Through Freeman's Sober Living program, women may receive workforce essentials training, TennCare education, and gain access to a supportive recovery community with outpatient services nearby.

Freeman Recovery is one of only four Residential Joint Commission Accredited facilities in the state of Tennessee and has the highest staff-to-patient ratio in the area. Freeman Recovery's addiction treatment services span the full continuum of care, including detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, sober living, intensive outpatient, and outpatient programs. Freeman Recovery also offers state-accredited DUI, anger management and domestic violence classes utilizing the Prime for Life curriculum.

For more information about Freeman Recovery Center, visit www.freemanrecoverycenter.com or call (615) 645-1411.

About Freeman Recovery Center

Freeman Recovery Center is dedicated to helping men and women find lasting recovery from addiction to drugs and alcohol. Our family of treatment centers include gender-specific residential treatment, sober living homes and outpatient facilities in Dickson, Burns and Erin, TN. We offer a full continuum of care from residential detox, residential treatment, and partial hospitalization to intensive outpatient, sober living and outpatient programs. Freeman Recovery Center is one of only four Residential Joint Commission Accredited facilities in the state of Tennessee with the highest staff to patient ratio in the area. We also offer state-accredited DUI, anger management, and domestic violence classes utilizing the Prime for Life curriculum. For more information about Freeman Recovery Center, visit www.freemanrecoverycenter.com or call 615-645-1411.

