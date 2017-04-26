News By Tag
New Record Set by Powerstone Property Management
Powerstone donates $75,500 to PCRF at Reaching for the Cure Event. The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation is celebrating the events 19th year. Thousands attend.
Jeri Wilson, PCRF Executive Director had this to say: "We consider Powerstone to be a leader in the fight to find a cure for pediatric cancer. They provide volunteer team members as well as financial support and a true spirit of giving that sets the bar very high." She added: "At Reaching for the Cure Run and Ride, Team Powerstone makes curing cancer fun, while raising money year round with their company and vendors. These children need our help, theymay only be 1% of the oncology population, but they are 100% of our future. Let's give these families hope, so that their children can live out their dreams."
This year Powerstone is excited to name the following Diamond Sponsors who donated a minimum of $4,250 and include Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, Animal Pest Management, Nordic Security Services, James LeCourt Plumbing, O'Connell Landscape Maintenance, Park West Landscape Management, Fontaine Weatherproofing, and The Perry Law Firm.
About PCRF
The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation holds special events throughout the year. For more information call the PCRF office at 949-859-6312 or visit www.pcrf-kids.org. Since its founding in 1982, PCRF has partnered with businesses, foundations, and individuals and has raised over $30 million toward the ultimate goal of ending pediatric cancers.
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development)
