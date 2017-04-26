 
New Record Set by Powerstone Property Management

Powerstone donates $75,500 to PCRF at Reaching for the Cure Event. The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation is celebrating the events 19th year. Thousands attend.
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Powerstone Property Management Inc. a full service Orange County California based property management firm announced today that $75,500 was raised in support of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) which recently hosted their Reaching for the Cure Event. The 19th Annual 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, 1K Kids' Fun Run & Bike Tour event raised over $565,000 in total contributions. It is recognized as one of OC's favorite weekend family events. It was held at Irvine Valley College on March 25th and 26th and was attended by over 5,000 people. Powerstone, for the sixth year in a row, raised the largest amount for a Corporate Champion team. " Team Powerstone is very excited to be a part of this great event. And, this year thanks in large part to our Diamond Sponsors, we broke our own record," says Rene' Decker, CEO of Powerstone, who adds: "Once again I'd like to thank our team lead by Kendrah Kay for the outstanding job she does in getting sponsors and raising the level of excitement for the event. I honestly feel like this makes a big difference in reaching the cure. We're very proud to be part of such a great cause."

Jeri Wilson, PCRF Executive Director had this to say: "We consider Powerstone to be a leader in the fight to find a cure for pediatric cancer.  They provide volunteer team members as well as financial support and a true spirit of giving that sets the bar very high." She added: "At Reaching for the Cure Run and Ride, Team Powerstone makes curing cancer fun, while raising money year round with their company and vendors. These children need our help, theymay only be 1% of the oncology population, but they are 100% of our future. Let's give these families hope, so that their children can live out their dreams."

This year Powerstone is excited to name the following Diamond Sponsors who donated a minimum of $4,250 and include Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, Animal Pest Management, Nordic Security Services, James LeCourt Plumbing, O'Connell Landscape Maintenance, Park West Landscape Management, Fontaine Weatherproofing, and The Perry Law Firm.

About PCRF

The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation holds special events throughout the year. For more information call the PCRF office at 949-859-6312 or visit www.pcrf-kids.org. Since its founding in 1982, PCRF has partnered with businesses, foundations, and individuals and has raised over $30 million toward the ultimate goal of ending pediatric cancers.

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development) with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA's. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain their vision for their property and that's why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to http://www.powerstonepm.com//
Source:PowerStone Property Management
Powerstone, Irvine, PCRF
