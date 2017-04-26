News By Tag
SalePoint Marks 30th Anniversary on May 5th
SalePoint, Inc. marks its 30th anniversary as a leading supplier of technology solutions to the retail, healthcare, public sector, and higher education markets.
More information about the founding of the company may be found in a Los Angeles Times article covering SalePoint in December 1990 - http://articles.latimes.com/
About SalePoint
SalePoint is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with branch operations in Sacramento, Austin, Cary North Carolina and San Diego. SalePoint is a leading provider of high value business solutions to the retail point of sale, corporate retail, higher education, healthcare, and public sector industries. SalePoint's staff is experienced in implementing self-service, electronic forms, cashiering, point of sale, and corporate ERP applications. The company provides a complete solution ranging from hardware and software to services required to define, implement and fully support the installed solutions. The company's customers include such leading names as Spencer Gifts, Billabong, Weyco Florsheim, Marshall Retail Group, Cato Corporation, and Kaiser Permanente. SalePoint's PatientWorks Corporation provides self-service and mobile solutions to the healthcare market. For more information visit http://www.salepoint.com
Contact
Larry Haworth
(858) 625-2912
***@salepoint.com
End
