BBI Solutions wins Dx Creative Award for Morffi™ launch

BBI Solutions is pleased to announce that it has triumphed at the DxMA's 2017 Dx Creative Awards, winning the New IVD Product Launch (less than $100m) category for the market release of its Morffi™ signal enhancement technology.
 
 
ST NEOTS, England - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- BBI Solutions is pleased to announce that it has triumphed at the DxMA's 2017 Dx Creative Awards, winning the New IVD Product Launch (less than $100m) category for the market release of its Morffi™ signal enhancement technology. The awards ceremony (held in New Orleans, USA, on the 30th of April) was an opportunity to celebrate the latest innovations in the diagnostics field ahead of the DxMA Global Marketing Summit on the 1st of May, where BBI's Dr Neil Polwart was also presenting the company's Novarum Dx mobile assay reader.

Officially unveiled at Medica 2016, the patent-pending Morffi signal enhancement technology (offered exclusively through BBI's development service)can enhance the sensitivity of lateral flow immunoassays (LFIs), opening up new opportunities and allowing LFIs to compete with traditional lab-based testing platforms. The Medica launch included a 'first to see' breakfast seminar and white paper presentation, supported by an integrated marketing campaign and eye-catching exhibition stand, and garnered interest from across the diagnostics sector. "We are thrilled at this recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team," commented Liam Taylor, Managing Director of BBI Solutions. "In this highly regulated industry, a sceptical audience is always a major challenge, but we've worked hard to support this innovative technology with robust and reliable data, offering a simple, swap-in technology which we hope will transform the future of diagnostics."

Morffi is available as part of BBI's research and development services through a licensing model. If you're interested in developing a lateral flow device or redeveloping an assay, visit www.bbisolutions.com.
Source:BBI Solutions
