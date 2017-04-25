News By Tag
RSM Names Joel Shamon Audit Leader, Don Lipari Industry Leader
"Joel and Don bring keen insights and deep experience to their respective areas of focus, and I'm confident that they will build on the solid foundations established by our previous audit and industry leaders, Jim Morton and Mendy Nudelman," said Adams. "Our clients will benefit greatly from their expertise and deep understanding of the unique issues and challenges middle market business leaders face."
These changes are part of RSM's strategic approach to succession planning, whereby leaders are encouraged to develop talent and to provide opportunities for new leaders. Morton and Nudelman, both longtime RSM leaders, will continue to support RSM and its clients by participating in special projects in their respective areas of expertise.
More on Joel Shamon:
Shamon, located in RSM's Boston office, joined the firm as a partner through a transaction with Caturano and Company in 2010, and has been the northeast region audit leader since November 2011. He recently completed a term on the firm's Board of Directors. Shamon is active in the profession as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs. He formerly served on the Center for Audit Quality's (CAQ's) Cyber Task Force Steering Committee, as well as a director and treasurer of the New England chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).
"I am excited to lead RSM's audit practice and thank Jim for his leadership over the past ten years," said Shamon. "I have been privileged to serve audit clients for almost 30 years, working with management teams, boards of directors and audit committees and to also work with the profession on various AICPA and Center for Audit Quality committees. With this perspective, I look forward to working closely with our audit leadership team as we continue to equip our engagement teams with the tools and resources to serve the middle market successfully."
Shamon has a B.A. in business administration, with a concentration in accounting, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
More on Don Lipari:
Lipari is an audit partner, who most recently served as the market managing partner for RSM's New York office and as national leader of the firm's private equity practice. He served a term on the firm's Board of Directors, and he is a member of the board of directors for the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG). He is active in the New York community and has been honored by Big Brothers and Big Sisters with its Bob Berenson Leadership Award.
"I am excited about this new opportunity to continuously enhance the experience our middle market clients have when working with RSM," said Lipari. "I am grateful to Mendy for building a strong foundation for our national industry program. Our industry teams have deep knowledge about the needs of middle market leaders in the various industries we serve, and I'm looking forward to working even more closely with them to provide our clients with world-class service."
Lipari has a bachelor's degree in accounting from New York University, and he completed RSM's business advisor program at the University of Chicago. He will continue in his role as national private equity leader in addition to his new national industry leader role.
About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 90 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
