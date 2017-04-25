 
News By Tag
* Internal Audit Training
* Audit Training
* AuditNet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

cRisk Academy signs online publishing agreement to distribute AuditNet® trainings

cRisk Academy and AuditNet® have teamed up to distribute previously recorded AuditNet® webinar training through the cRisk Academy online, on-demand training platform. This agreement now allows auditors all over the world with access to training
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Internal Audit Training
* Audit Training
* AuditNet

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- cRisk Academy and AuditNet have signed an online publishing agreement that allows cRisk Academy to distribute previously recorded AuditNet® trainings through their online, on-demand training platform. This training material was previously only available during live AuditNet® webinars for CPE credit.

"We are very excited to be working with AuditNet® and Jim Kaplan, the founder of AuditNet®," said Jason Mefford, Co-Founder of cRisk Academy. "Jim is an icon in the internal audit profession and has amassed a large amount of valuable training for internal auditors since AuditNet® started producing webinars in 2009. We are excited to now be able to offer this valuable training to internal auditors all over the world on-demand."

The agreement between cRisk Academy and AuditNet® allows internal auditors to gain access to training content to help them increase their skills as auditors, and qualify for continuing professional education (CPE) credit. All the training on the cRisk Academy training platform qualifies for CPE, and participants receive a certificate of completion once they complete each online course.

The agreement provides for the distribution of previously recorded webinar trainings, and also future webinar training after the live broadcast from AuditNet®.

About AuditNet®:

AuditNet® serves the global audit community as the primary communications resource with an online digital network where auditors share resources, tools, and experiences including audit work programs and other audit documentation. As the first online portal for the global audit community, AuditNet® has been at the forefront of audit websites dedicated to promoting the use of technology.

In 2009 AuditNet® launched webinar training for fraud detection and prevention, IT audit, data analysis and audit software tools and techniques, enabling auditors to learn these essential skills in an online environment.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.auditnet.org/

About cRisk Academy:

cRisk Academy is an on-line training platform. It helps risk-based professionals in governance, risk management, compliance, and internal audit functions "see" risk clearly by providing convenient, high-quality, low-investment, training and resources targeted to busy risk-based professionals all over the world, while providing fair compensation to expert trainers.

The cRisk Academy training platform allows risk-based professionals to access training and resources on their time schedule, from any device connected to the Internet, for continuing professional education (CPE) credit.

To learn more, please visit http://criskacademy.com, and http://ondemand.criskacademy.com

Contact
Jason Mefford
cRisk Academy
***@criskacademy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@criskacademy.com
Tags:Internal Audit Training, Audit Training, AuditNet
Industry:Education
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share