cRisk Academy signs online publishing agreement to distribute AuditNet® trainings
cRisk Academy and AuditNet® have teamed up to distribute previously recorded AuditNet® webinar training through the cRisk Academy online, on-demand training platform. This agreement now allows auditors all over the world with access to training
"We are very excited to be working with AuditNet® and Jim Kaplan, the founder of AuditNet®,"
The agreement between cRisk Academy and AuditNet® allows internal auditors to gain access to training content to help them increase their skills as auditors, and qualify for continuing professional education (CPE) credit. All the training on the cRisk Academy training platform qualifies for CPE, and participants receive a certificate of completion once they complete each online course.
The agreement provides for the distribution of previously recorded webinar trainings, and also future webinar training after the live broadcast from AuditNet®.
About AuditNet®:
AuditNet® serves the global audit community as the primary communications resource with an online digital network where auditors share resources, tools, and experiences including audit work programs and other audit documentation. As the first online portal for the global audit community, AuditNet® has been at the forefront of audit websites dedicated to promoting the use of technology.
In 2009 AuditNet® launched webinar training for fraud detection and prevention, IT audit, data analysis and audit software tools and techniques, enabling auditors to learn these essential skills in an online environment.
To learn more, please visit: https://www.auditnet.org/
About cRisk Academy:
cRisk Academy is an on-line training platform. It helps risk-based professionals in governance, risk management, compliance, and internal audit functions "see" risk clearly by providing convenient, high-quality, low-investment, training and resources targeted to busy risk-based professionals all over the world, while providing fair compensation to expert trainers.
The cRisk Academy training platform allows risk-based professionals to access training and resources on their time schedule, from any device connected to the Internet, for continuing professional education (CPE) credit.
To learn more, please visit http://criskacademy.com, and http://ondemand.criskacademy.com
