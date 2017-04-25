 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Terry Sacka Discusses If Donald Trump Can Fix Our Economy On The Wealth Transfer

Dr. Charles Vance interviewed Terry Sacka in their series called 'The Trump Trance' to discuss the current economic situation that President Trump is walking into and what it will take for him to clean it up.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Terry Sacka AAMS Wealth Transfer Show - 2017
Terry Sacka AAMS Wealth Transfer Show - 2017
JUPITER, Fla. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Sacka opened with, "Be cautious to be in a trance. The data says one thing but even the President and Secretary of Treasury say the value of the dollar is too strong for our exports and will have to come down. We're going into a storm that I think we'll get out of with tremendous success if Trump can get the liberal socialists off the back and the Republican establishment to come in line."

Mr. Sacka displayed a chart showing real weekly earnings year-over-year for production and non-supervisory workers detailing the effect of money printing and the subsequent rise and drop again in earnings.

His full comments can be seen in the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsRQxfPGA2I



This all comes at a time when President Trump's campaign has just released its 'First 100 Days' ad that highlights his work over the first 100 days to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold the government accountable.

Some of the data collected in the CNN/ORL Poll were:

How are things going in the United States? Well: 54% Badly: 44%
How are economic conditions in the United States? Good: 59% Poor: 41%

It has been ten years since 59% of Americans felt the economic conditions are good. Good numbers are indicative of good sentiment and can boost both a president's approval rating and the economy.

Mr. Sacka went on to say, "We're going to wake up one day and wish we'd been investing smarter in tangible assets. Our IRAs don't have to be in the systems in the world. Land is always good; it's not a liquid but it's an example of things God gave us dominion over. We know that silver is so oversold that the value is going to be a tremendous wealth transfer coming in the future for us and the kingdom."

Hear full interviews at http://cornerstoneassetmetals.org.

Silver- & Gold-Backed IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. Gold and silver are really the wealth transfer in the physical market.

About Terry Sacka
Mr. Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily, Institutional Investor and the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".

Connect via:
LinkedIn
GooglePlus

End
Source:Cornerstone Asset Metals
Email:***@cammetals.com Email Verified
Tags:Trump First 100, First 100 Days, Wealth Transfer, Terry Sacka AAMS, Us Economy, Real Silver Price, Real Gold Price, Us Dollar
Industry:Finance, Government, Investment
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Superb PR News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share