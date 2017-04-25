News By Tag
Planet Fitness to Open First Club in Goshen, Indiana
One of the nation's fastest growing fitness centers will offer memberships for just $10 a month at the new 22,000 square foot club in the old Mega Plaza.
Once open, the 22,000 square-foot Planet Fitness will be fully staffed and open 24 hours/seven days a week, and will feature an extensive selection of over 100 pieces of the latest cardio equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, arc trainers, step units and stationary bikes. Every cardio machine will be connected to an entertainment system with multiple 65-inch widescreen HD televisions. Planet Fitness also offers upper and lower body strength machines, a 30-minute PF Express circuit, an abdominal and stretching area, and a PF Black Card Spa® with multi-level tanning, Total Body Enhancement booths, HydroMassage®
"We're proud to bring a Planet Fitness to Goshen and have invested more than two million dollars in this location," said Chris Klebba, CEO of Impact Fitness. "Our mission is to offer anyone and everyone a friendly, non-intimidating atmosphere to exercise at a very affordable price."
Planet Fitness prides itself on offering extremely affordable memberships starting at only $10 a month and a unique Judgement Free Zone® unlike any other gym, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Each club also features the brand's iconic "Lunk Alarm" – a purple and yellow siren on the wall used to gently remind people that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted.
Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including unlimited small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the pe @ pf ® program. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month, while supplies last.
The PF BlackCard®membership, which is $19.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,300+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits*.
Additionally, Planet Fitness spotlights its members with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing our belief that everyone belongs. Please visit PlanetOfTriumphs.com.
For more information or to join online, please visit http://www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location
About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2016, Planet Fitness had approximately 8.9 million members and more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
Chris Klebba,CEO Impact Fitness
Owner/Operator of Planet Fitness Goshen
***@pfinmi.com
