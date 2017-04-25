Ecosmob Enters in iOS App Development for Entertainment Industry

Today, Ecosmob, a provider of application development services, now enters in the entertainment industry for iOS application development.

Contact

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

***@ecosmob.com Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

End

-- Ecosmob Technologies is one of the renowned IT solutions providers in Ahmedabad. They have developed iOS mobile apps for various industries like finance, healthcare, travel, hospitality, automotive and many more. Now, the company has announced that it is going to develop custom and reliable iOS apps for the entertainment industry.If we look around, entertainment sector is one sector that has seen remarkable growth in the last few years. With the increase in demand of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), has majorly affected the way people used to watch traditional TVs earlier. The major trend in the entertainment industry is switching towards the over-the-top (OTT) service providers. Thus, the entertainment industry has to turn a 360 degree angle to move hand in hand with the latest industry trends.Now, looking at the mobile industry, it is said that Apple products are likely to gain more customer support because of the security that it offers. So, while watching videos or playing games online, iOS apps prove to be more reliable and secured. Having said this, enterprises belonging to the entertainment industry, will need to look at the bigger picture.The company will develop customized iOS apps for the entertainment industry by offering the following services:• Entertainment iOS app design• Entertainment• Location based iOS apps for local media streaming providers• Entertainment iOS apps with GPS & Maps integrationsWhen contacted, a representative from Ecosmob Technologies said, "Apple products are highly acceptable among various groups of people like youngsters, enterprise owners, etc. So, if an entertainment company does not plan to invest in developing iOS apps, then they are definitely missing out around 40% of their business".Further to this, he added, "OTT providers like Amazon and Netflix has already covered most part of the USA, UK and Canada. So, to be a strong competitor, one would really like to think about their own entertainment iOS app just like Hotstar - an Indian digital media streaming provider."To know more about developing iOS apps for the entertainment industry, you can visit https://www.ecosmob.com/services/ios-development/