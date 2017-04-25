 
News By Tag
* Ios App Development
* iOS app design
* iOS appplication development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Ecosmob Enters in iOS App Development for Entertainment Industry

Today, Ecosmob, a provider of application development services, now enters in the entertainment industry for iOS application development.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ios App Development
iOS app design
iOS appplication development

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Arlington - Texas - US

Subject:
Services

ARLINGTON, Texas - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is one of the renowned IT solutions providers in Ahmedabad. They have developed iOS mobile apps for various industries like finance, healthcare, travel, hospitality, automotive and many more. Now, the company has announced that it is going to develop custom and reliable iOS apps for the entertainment industry.

If we look around, entertainment sector is one sector that has seen remarkable growth in the last few years. With the increase in demand of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), has majorly affected the way people used to watch traditional TVs earlier. The major trend in the entertainment industry is switching towards the over-the-top (OTT) service providers. Thus, the entertainment industry has to turn a 360 degree angle to move hand in hand with the latest industry trends.

Now, looking at the mobile industry, it is said that Apple products are likely to gain more customer support because of the security that it offers. So, while watching videos or playing games online, iOS apps prove to be more reliable and secured. Having said this, enterprises belonging to the entertainment industry, will need to look at the bigger picture.

The company will develop customized iOS apps for the entertainment industry by offering the following services:

• Entertainment iOS app design
• Entertainment iOS app development (https://www.ecosmob.com/services/ios-development/)
• Location based iOS apps for local media streaming providers
• Entertainment iOS apps with GPS & Maps integrations

When contacted, a representative from Ecosmob Technologies said, "Apple products are highly acceptable among various groups of people like youngsters, enterprise owners, etc. So, if an entertainment company does not plan to invest in developing iOS apps, then they are definitely missing out around 40% of their business".

Further to this, he added, "OTT providers like Amazon and Netflix has already covered most part of the USA, UK and Canada. So, to be a strong competitor, one would really like to think about their own entertainment iOS app just like Hotstar - an Indian digital media streaming provider."

To know more about developing iOS apps for the entertainment industry, you can visit https://www.ecosmob.com/services/ios-development/

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com
Posted By:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Ios App Development, iOS app design, iOS appplication development
Industry:Technology
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ecosmob PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share