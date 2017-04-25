 

SteelHouse Abstract Launches to Bring Exceptional Title Settlement Services to the Lehigh Valley

Founder Is a Female Entrepreneur and Title Policy and Insurance Expert With Ties
to PA and NJ Residential and Commercial Real Estate Markets
 
Robin Mancuso DeLuna
Robin Mancuso DeLuna
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Steelhouse Abstract is pleased to open its doors this week to bring expert title insurance and title policy services to buyers, sellers, builders, and developers across the Lehigh Valley region.

Founded by 20-year industry veteran and CEO Robin Mancuso DeLuna, Steelhouse is a family-owned title company built on the core values of strength, history and experience. As a title insurance and policy expert, Robin has decades of experience managing all aspects of the real estate transaction lifecycle in Bucks County and looks forward to growing her business in the Lehigh Valley.

"I created Steelhouse Abstract because I saw a need for title services experts in the region who have specific industry knowledge, and expertise in the PA and NJ markets," said DeLuna. "We bring best-in-class professionals to the closing table who understand the importance of a smooth transaction, and who have a depth and breadth of knowledge on a variety of complex issues that can impact a closing."

Together with a staff of experienced specialists and a strong network of relationships with skilled underwriters, Steelhouse is focused on delivering a smooth transaction process from start to finish for each and every client.

"I am fortunate to work alongside some very smart and talented people who share my commitment to delivering a seamless settlement experience for our clients," added DeLuna.

For more information on Steelhouse title insurance and title policy services, call 215.694.5995, or visit www.SteelhouseTitle.com.

Leah D'Angelo 267.350.5555
***@crosskeysteam.com

