Australian Community Radio Indispensable
In a statement released today, Khan said he believed community radio is a lifeline for Independent Artists.
"Australia enjoys a vast and thriving network of community radio stations with almost all of them playing and supporting culturally diverse sounds," Khan said ahead of his "Oz Tour" which begins on May 13th at Byron Bay's Byron Centre.
According to the Community Broadcasting Foundation (CBF), over 6 million Australians listen to their local community radio stations weekly and this number is destined to grow.
The Australian Music Radio Airplay Project's (AMRAP) 'Airit' is an outstanding music discovery platform funded by the Department of Communications through the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
Khan said he recognized and appreciated the guidance he received from music industry veteran and founder of MGM distribution Sebastian Chase.
"Sebastian is really well known for his wisdom in the Australian music industry," said Khan. "He has worked with bands like John Butler, The Waifs and The Beautiful Girls and has managed and helped to kick-start the careers of Rose Tattoo, Dragon and Cold Chisel," Khan added.
Mahmood has had a taste of success with his own music in Australia. His song Like the River, which he performed live at the Sydney Opera House, was a number one ARIA hit and was distributed by MGM.
Khan is now utilizing AMRAP's Community Artist grant for the release of his new single "Berlin' which features musicians Doug Emery, Julio Hernandez, Dan Warner and Lee Levin who also happen to be members of the Barry Gibb Band.
Mahmood's connection with the Bee Gees goes back to his childhood years and he is very grateful now that the dream has come full circle.
Khan said it was an honor to now be an Australian and to be recording with some of the best musicians on the Planet.
"It's really quite overwhelming,"
"It's important to recognize the support provided by Lake Macquarie 97.3 FM, Gin Gin 104.9 FM, Hadfield 98.9 North West FM and Bay FM 99.9 in Byron Bay in the weeks leading up to my Oz Tour," Khan said.
Mahmood Khan's Oz Tour begins in Northern New South Wales on May 13th at the Byron Bay's Byron Centre and on May 27th at the Central Coast's Wyong Art House.
