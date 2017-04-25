 
New Bus Service Will Connect Boston with Brooklyn and The Bronx

Catch-a-Ride is launching a new bus service aimed at connecting NYCs outer boros with other northeast cities, eliminating the trip to Manhattan
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A new option is coming to those traveling between New York City and Boston, but instead of stopping in Manhattan, Catch-a-Ride (http://www.catcharidebus.com) will make its home in Brooklyn and The Bronx.

"We're very excited to be bringing this service to the community," says Jared Maldonado, a resident of Brooklyn and the President of Catch-a-Ride. "This is a homegrown small business with its roots in the outer boros. I've watched the city change over the years and how Brooklyn has become a destination of its own, and now we're seeing it in The Bronx. Yet traveling in and out of the city by bus or train always involves a time consuming trek to Manhattan. I wanted to provide a more convenient option for people."

While they haven't officially launched yet, Catch-a-Ride has been operating trial runs on select holidays to introduce the communities to its new service and will do so again for Memorial Day Weekend. The Brooklyn stop is located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 4th Avenue, across from the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn, and the Bronx stop is located along Pelham Bay Park, across from the 6 train stop. Tickets currently range in price between $15 and $40 and can be purchased online at http://www.catcharidebus.com.

