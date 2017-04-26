News By Tag
Seniors-ATX Cardiac Medical Lifestyle Is Coming to the Anaheim Community Center on May 16th, 2017
A New Free10 week class designed for a Heart Healthy Lifestyle is coming to the city of Anaheim. The class is best suited for individuals age 55 and older or anyone that desires a heart healthy lifestyle.
This comprehensive program integrates the best practices of physical therapy, cardiac yoga, gentle stretching, meditation, breath work, progressive muscle relaxation, and healing imagery techniques.
The class is designed as follows:
Introduction with sharing, quiet time of focus, and relaxation.
Gentle warm-ups and modified postures* (seated, standing, floor, or mixed).
Deep relaxation and healing imagery.
Group discussion, heart-healthy meal planning, educational seminars, and goal-setting.
Program ends with a brief moment of focus and relaxation.
* Program flow of warm-ups and yoga postures will vary depending on abilities and comfort level of class participants/
The intention of the program is to improve overall physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social well-being for the participant.
The 10 week class is a FREE class and spots are limited
Anaheim Community Center - 250 E. Center St, Anaheim
Begins Tuesday, May 16th ~ 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Continues each Tuesday for 10 weeks
Call (714) 765-4511 to register
http://www.atxworx.com
Contact
ATX Authentic Therapeutix
Elizabeth Logue @ elizabeth@atxworx.com
