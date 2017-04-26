 
Seniors-ATX Cardiac Medical Lifestyle Is Coming to the Anaheim Community Center on May 16th, 2017

A New Free10 week class designed for a Heart Healthy Lifestyle is coming to the city of Anaheim. The class is best suited for individuals age 55 and older or anyone that desires a heart healthy lifestyle.
 
 
ATXCardiac_logo
ATXCardiac_logo
ANAHEIM, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- ATX Cardiac Medical Lifestyle is a completely new 10 week program of cardiac health promotion and stress management that focuses on the special needs of heart patients and their spouses.

This comprehensive program integrates the best practices of physical therapy, cardiac yoga, gentle stretching, meditation, breath work, progressive muscle relaxation, and healing imagery techniques.

The class is designed as follows:

Introduction with sharing, quiet time of focus, and relaxation.

Gentle warm-ups and modified postures* (seated, standing, floor, or mixed).

Deep relaxation and healing imagery.

Group discussion, heart-healthy meal planning, educational seminars, and goal-setting.

Program ends with a brief moment of focus and relaxation.

*  Program flow of warm-ups and yoga postures will vary depending on abilities and comfort level of class participants/spouses.

The intention of the program is to improve overall physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social well-being for the participant.

The 10 week class is a FREE class and spots are limited

Anaheim Community Center - 250 E. Center St, Anaheim

Begins Tuesday, May 16th ~ 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Continues each Tuesday for 10 weeks

Call (714) 765-4511 to register

http://www.atxworx.com

Contact
ATX Authentic Therapeutix
Elizabeth Logue @ elizabeth@atxworx.com
***@aol.com
End
Source:ATX Authentic Therapeutix
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Yoga, Heart Health, Health
Industry:Health
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Click to Share