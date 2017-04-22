News By Tag
Print It Plus' David Leland appointed to seat on Royal Palm Beach Planning & Zoning Commission
David and his wife Kimberly have resided in the Village for 24 years. The couple have co-owned Print It Plus for over 28 years. The business has been located at 11420 Okeechobee Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach for that entire time. The Lelands have been well-regarded citizens in their local community almost ever since, volunteering for numerous charities and other community organizations throughout their almost 3 decades living in the Village.
David has served as an alternate member on the Planning & Zoning Commission since receiving a unanimous vote from the Commission last April. His 3-year term expires in March of 2020.
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Village of Royal Palm Beach has played a vital role in the managed growth of the town through the last few decades. "The Planning and Zoning Department ensures development is planned, constructed, and documented according to the Village's Comprehensive Plan and Village Code. The department also provides professional advice and technical expertise to Village Council, appointed boards and commissions, city departments, and citizens. Furthermore, the department is also tasked with reviewing building permits for zoning compliance, evaluating and updating the Village Code and Comprehensive Plan, and responding to public inquiries."
To learn more about Royal Palm Beach's Planning & Zoning Commission, go to http://www.royalpalmbeach.com/
About Print it Plus
Print it Plus is a provider of a wide range of advertising, marketing and printing "solutions". They will help you grow your company by finding the best marketing and advertising products and services for your situation in Palm Beach County. Print It Plus is able to provide virtually any product or service imaginable to communicate with your clients, employees, stockholders, and/or vendors. We are experts at corporate identity pieces, branding, marketing, printing and design. For more information about Print It Plus, contact Kimberly Leland at kim@printitplus.com, by calling (561) 790-0884, or go to our website at www.printitplus.com. For more information about the
