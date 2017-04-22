 
Industry News





Effective Memos to Employees for Counseling, Discipline, Performance Improvement & Termination

Most employers realize that documenting employee performance issues and creating clear termination memoranda are critical steps in motivating performance and defending against future legal claims.
 
 
OXNARD, Calif. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Employment law firm LightGabler is presenting a free employment law seminar, "Why The PIP Won't You Improve? Writing Effective Memos to Employees for Counseling, Discipline, Performance Improvement Periods and Termination." The seminar will be held twice: Tuesday, May 9 in Oxnard and Tuesday, May 23 in Simi Valley.

Most employers realize that documenting employee performance issues and creating clear termination memoranda are critical steps in motivating performance and defending against future legal claims. Questions remain, however. What exactly should be in the documentation? How nice (or harsh) does an employer need to be? What should be said or not said in a memo? How can a memo encourage better performance? How can a business legally protect itself if the employee complains?

In this informative seminar for employers, supervisors and human resource professionals, employment law attorney Karen L. Gabler will address these questions and discuss the detailed steps involved in creating an effective performance improvement plan (PIP) memo.

The Oxnard seminar will be held at the Oxnard Courtyard Marriott (600 East Esplanade Dr., Oxnard) and the Simi Valley seminar will take place at the Best Western Posada Royale Hotel (1775 Madera Rd., Simi Valley). Both seminars are from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served.

Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and can be made by calling 805-248-7089 or by going to http://www.lightgablerlaw.com and clicking on "Seminars."

About LightGabler

LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.

