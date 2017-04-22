News By Tag
Effective Memos to Employees for Counseling, Discipline, Performance Improvement & Termination
Most employers realize that documenting employee performance issues and creating clear termination memoranda are critical steps in motivating performance and defending against future legal claims. Questions remain, however. What exactly should be in the documentation?
In this informative seminar for employers, supervisors and human resource professionals, employment law attorney Karen L. Gabler will address these questions and discuss the detailed steps involved in creating an effective performance improvement plan (PIP) memo.
The Oxnard seminar will be held at the Oxnard Courtyard Marriott (600 East Esplanade Dr., Oxnard) and the Simi Valley seminar will take place at the Best Western Posada Royale Hotel (1775 Madera Rd., Simi Valley). Both seminars are from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served.
Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and can be made by calling 805-248-7089 or by going to http://www.lightgablerlaw.com and clicking on "Seminars."
About LightGabler
LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.
