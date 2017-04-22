 
News By Tag
* Rose of Tralee
* New York
* Selection Weekend
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Yonkers
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

This Weekend is the 2017 Rose of Tralee Selection Weekend

 
 
Darkness Into Light
Darkness Into Light
YONKERS, N.Y. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rose of Tralee festival is an international competition which is celebrated among Irish Communities all over the world. The festival, held annually in the town of Tralee, in County Kerry, takes its inspiration from a nineteenth-century ballad of the same name about a woman called Mary, who because of her beauty was called The Rose of Tralee.

NY has a long history of participation in the festival due to the large number  of Irish Immigrants who came to the NY. The winner of the NY Festival this weekend will go on to Tralee in August.  Come support the lovely ladies from NY this weekend who are representing the State and their Irish heritage.

The first Rose of Tralee festival began in 1959 but this year's festival will be even more special as it is one of the biggest events of this year's The Gathering Ireland 2015.

To obtain an application and/or to purchase a weekend ticket package, which includes admission to the April 30 competition, dinner email nyroseoftraleecenter@gmail.com or call Gormley at 914-715-9914. To find out more about the Rose of Tralee festival,

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-york-rose-of-tralee-nynj-rose-selection-2017-weekend-tickets-32724261146?aff=es2

Like us on http://www.facebook.com/NewYorkRose

Follow us on twitter at @NYRoseCenter
Instagram nyroseoftraleecenter
Join The friends page : NY NJ RoseofTralee Centers  https://www.facebook.com/newyorkroseoftralee.centers
End
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
Tags:Rose of Tralee, New York, Selection Weekend
Industry:Beauty
Location:Yonkers - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share