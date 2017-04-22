News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
This Weekend is the 2017 Rose of Tralee Selection Weekend
NY has a long history of participation in the festival due to the large number of Irish Immigrants who came to the NY. The winner of the NY Festival this weekend will go on to Tralee in August. Come support the lovely ladies from NY this weekend who are representing the State and their Irish heritage.
The first Rose of Tralee festival began in 1959 but this year's festival will be even more special as it is one of the biggest events of this year's The Gathering Ireland 2015.
To obtain an application and/or to purchase a weekend ticket package, which includes admission to the April 30 competition, dinner email nyroseoftraleecenter@
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Like us on http://www.facebook.com/
Follow us on twitter at @NYRoseCenter
Instagram nyroseoftraleecenter
Join The friends page : NY NJ RoseofTralee Centers https://
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse