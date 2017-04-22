News By Tag
Electronic Visa System for Egypt to start in June 2017
The main aim of these electronic visa application systems is to allow immigration officials to pre-screen travelers before arriving at their destination port of entry in order to improve national security and ease the burden on Border Control authorities. A new statement has been made to confirm the implementation of this Electronic Visa system beginning June 1, 2017.
The Egyptian eVisa system will be a straightforward visa application program allowing eligible foreign nationals to obtain their travel authorization simply through the web.
The Minister for Tourism Yehia Rashed told reporters that "tourist[s] anywhere in the world will have the right to apply for an electronic visa" which would mean that in theory all nationalities will be able to obtain the Egypt eVisa (https://www.egyptvisa.com/
At this time Egyptian authorities have yet to finalize the details but all the up-to-date information can be found on the eVisa platform to help applicants prepare for their vacations in Egypt and when the time comes on June 1st to apply for the eVisa for travelers to Egypt.
The information tourists will need to supply to obtain the electronic visa for Egypt includes their personal details, data from travel documents such as passport or ID cards and information about their stay in Egypt. In some cases extra information may be required but on the online Egyptian Visa application system, applicant's will be able to find out about their eligibility and the needs of each nationality before applying.
Not only will this system benefit the authorities for immigration and border control, but by simplifying the process to request a visa to travel to Egypt, it ensures a rise in tourism as seen in other countries over the past few years where similar methods have been applied.
Tourism Minister Rashed has also mentioned the eVisa this week after the Arab Tourism Forum on Wednesday, speaking about the conveniences of modernizing their immigration system to match the electronic counterparts of other countries which may also in turn give way to new amendments for other visa policies in Egypt such as the recent withdrawal of immigration restrictions for Arab Maghreb countries.
People looking to visit Egypt will only need to fill out the online application form and pay the visa fee by credit or debit card before receiving the approved eVisa via e-mail. The system will allow these travelers to avoid both tediously standing in line upon arrival in Egypt to arrange the visa-on-arrival and having to send off or even take their passports to an Embassy or Consulate to get their visa. The speed of the electronic system is also a great advantage for travelers as applications will be reviewed and processed as quickly as possible allowing for a 3 to 5-day turnaround time.
The eVisa for Egypt program will also offer applicants assistance with their eVisa request, allowing those travelers with apprehensions to ask any questions they may have or seek guidance about the application process.
