Introducing Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire Hemel Hempstead is a town primed for growth in both the service and manufacturing businesses. Andy Cook of FFEI HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Hemel Hempstead is the place to do business, alongside many existing economic champions within the area; Amazon, Bourne Leisure, FFEI, Sopra Steria, Henkel and Britvic already call Hemel Hempstead home to their headquarters and continue to invest in the area.



With an availability of development land and the commitment and support of Dacorum Borough Council to 'grow on' its businesses, Hemel Hempstead is primed for growth in both service and manufacturing businesses.



Hemel Hempstead is a flourishing and diverse commercial centre, supported by key facts. For example:



• Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas is home to 7,300 businesses, with Maylands Business Park being the largest in the South East

• 83,200 residents are in employment (aged 16 to 74)

• The average annual salary is 17% higher than the national average

• 66% of Dacorum's population is educated to NVQ Level 2 and above

• Close proximity to London, major motorways and the four airports of Luton, Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted



The launch of the new Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone, with the aim of creating thousands of new jobs focusing on environmental technologies, is just one of the many progressive steps taken by Dacorum Borough Council to evolve the town and create a more successful economy for the benefit of everyone locally.



Prologis, leading developer and owner of logistics property in the UK and worldwide, has recently submitted a planning application for the Prologis Park development on the Maylands gateway. The proposal will deliver new distribution warehouses and investment in the local road infrastructure. The scheme will secure over £80m of private sector investment and when fully delivered will support around 750-1,000 jobs in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.



This scheme is in addition to offers for land of over 600,000 square foot on Maylands, including the 150,000+ sq ft Aviva Retail Scheme being given planning approval on Maylands Avenue, and the redevelopment of 140,000 sq ft of class A offices within the town.



Maylands Business Park is the largest business park in the south east, currently home to 700 businesses and 20,000 employees. Development of the Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone will further enhance Hemel Hempstead's rich industrial and business offering. With major sites adjacent to each other at Maylands, and close to Junction 8 of the M1, these sites cover just over 78ha in total.



Chris Taylor, Group Manager Strategic Planning & Regeneration for Dacorum Borough Council said: "The Hertfordshire Enterprise Zone will make a significant contribution to the cost of the transport improvements required to ensure that growth in the Maylands area, and the East of Hemel Hempstead generally, is sustainable in the medium- to long-term future. The Enterprise Zone will enable local economies to unlock key development sites, consolidate and provide infrastructure, attract business and create jobs."



Today Hemel Hempstead is a major residential town with 149,700 residents living in Dacorum. Dacorum Borough Council is committed to building 300 new homes by 2020, as part of an ambitious £50m investment and, in addition, Business Ambassador Hightown Housing Association is committed to build 225 properties in the next 5 years, at a cost of £45m, with further developments by both Barratt and Bovis Homes.



Andy Cook, Managing Director of FFEI, a leading digital inkjet integrator and manufacturer based at Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead, said, "A vibrant business community draws in infrastructure, investment and talent. Hemel Hempstead has just that. We have a growing number of diverse, great businesses in all sorts of sectors from technology, IT, logistics, manufacturing and service. We base ourselves here because, simply, it's a great place to be doing business."



The Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors scheme will continue to encourage direct investment in the local economy in order to build and strengthen the reputation of the area as the prime choice for business, therefore enhancing the value of investment and locational choice.



Gary Stringer, Place Manager for the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors said, "Hemel Hempstead is a special place to work, and also to live and enjoy. One of the roles of the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors is to embody and share this information in order to attract new businesses and create new jobs by enabling further economic growth and prosperity for the whole borough."



