Flow Management Devices Welcomes Michael Cord as Director of Application Engineering

April 2017
PHOENIX - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Flow Management Devices (FMD), a leading manufacturer of Unidirectional Captive Displacement Provers, announces the hiring of Michael Cords as Director of Applications Engineering, based in Phoenix, Arizona.  Michael brings over 19 years of engineering experience in the Oil and Gas Industry.

Michael is delighted to join Flow Management Devices stating, "I'm proud to be part of such a dynamic and innovative company." His key responsibilities with FMD include synergizing the design, engineering and manufacturing processes to better serve our customer's needs.  Michael reports to Alex Ignatian, President of Flow Management Devices.  Alex welcomes him aboard, stating that "Michael's background and expertise will be valuable in achieving our commitment to customer service excellence through engineering innovation and design improvements."

Mr. Cord has specialized in the design and engineering of cryogenic submerged motor pumps and liquid turbine/expanders while working for Ebara International Corporation and most recently as Senior Engineering Manager for Nikkiso Cryo Inc. With his technical experience, Michael has presented papers for the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the LNG Key Technology International Seminar, and has written several articles published in LNG trade journals.

With interest in energy efficiency, he also helped to develop a low temperature marine-based Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) waste heat-to-electricity module.  Michael holds a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from Arizona State University, graduate certification in alternative energy from the University of Nevada Reno, professional licensure in the state of Nevada, and a patent for the design of liquefied gas expanders.

About Flow Management Devices: Started in 2007, Flow Measurement Devices is a service oriented engineering company with full manufacturing capabilities.  Known industry-wide for their service driven and "can do" attitude. FMD leads the industry with their Unidirectional Captive Displacement Provers.

Visit www.flowmd.com for additional information.

